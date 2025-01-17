Trump holds phone talks with China’s President Xi

By Alayna Treene and Shawn Deng, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump said he held a “very good” phone call with China’s President Xi Jinping, just days before the US president-elect’s inauguration.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately.”

Trump said the pair discussed trade, fentanyl, TikTok and other subjects, and that the call was “very good” for both countries.

“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” he wrote.

Earlier, Chinese state media reported on the phone call without providing detail on what was discussed.

The talks also come after the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Xi would skip Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Instead, Vice President Han Zheng will attend the ceremony in Washington, DC, as Xi’s special representative.

Xi sent Trump a message of congratulations after his reelection in November, telling him that the US and China “stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” and said he hoped the two countries could find a way ‘to get along with each other.”

In an interview with NBC following his reelection, Trump said he got along “very well” with Xi during his time in office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

