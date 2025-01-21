Tons of ‘aphrodisiac honey’ seized in France as officials issue health warning

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Customs officials in France have warned people not to consume so-called “aphrodisiac honey” – illegally imported honey mixed with medicines used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The warning was issued in a statement published Monday after customs officers reported record seizures of the products in 2024 following an increase in recent years.

This includes one incident in which 860,000 products weighing a total of 13 metric tonnes (14.3 tons) were discovered at the port of Marseille in a shipment from Malaysia in November.

Another investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 238 kilograms (525 pounds) in a storage box.

Erectile dysfunction is a common condition defined as the inability to get or maintain an erection long enough to have sex.

It can be treated with medicines, but use of the drugs is restricted in countries such as France, where doctors must prescribe them.

The adulterated honey products tend to come from Malaysia, Turkey and Tunisia, arriving in large quantities on board container ships or in smaller quantities bought online, according to the statement.

Products using names such as Black Horse and Bio Max, packaged as shots or sticks, are then sold illegally in venues such as nightclubs, promising health benefits, said officials.

“Buyers and users are unaware or underestimate the potential dangers of these products,” reads the statement.

Laboratory analysis has detected active ingredients such as sildenafil and tadalafil, which are used to treat erectile dysfunction, the statement said.

The products do not specify how much of the active ingredient is contained in each dose, and there is no mention of possible side effects or contraindications, said officials.

“The consumer is exposed to non-negligible risks in taking this kind of adulterated honey,” reads the statement.

Erectile dysfunction occurs more often in older men, and is often attributed to low levels of testosterone – the primary sex hormone that’s key in the development of male reproductive tissues and for growing muscles, bone mass and body hair.

However, erectile dysfunction medication can also be used to counteract the effects of drugs like alcohol, nicotine and marijuana, which have been found to impact sexual function.

