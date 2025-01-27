Musk’s comments that Germany should ‘move beyond’ Nazi guilt are dangerous, says Holocaust memorial chair

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — The chairman of the World Holocaust Remembrance Center has accused Elon Musk of insulting victims of Nazism after the billionaire told a German far-right political party that the country needed to “move beyond” the “guilt” of the past.

Musk made the comments in a surprise video address at an election campaign launch for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Saturday.

“Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents,” he said.

“There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” he added.

Musk’s remarks mirrored the AfD’s long-held position that Germany should stop atoning for crimes committed by the Nazis in the past.

Dani Dayan, the chairman of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, warned against any move to bury the legacy of Nazism. Writing in a post on X, which is owned by Musk, Dayan said that “the remembrance and acknowledgement of the dark past of the country and its people should be central in shaping the German society,” and that “failing to do so is an insult to the victims of Nazism and a clear danger to the democratic future of Germany.”

Musk has taken an increasing interest in European politics and several leaders on the continent have accused him of interfering in their affairs and promoting dangerous figures.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned Musk’s comments as “ominous” and “all too familiar,” noting that they came “only hours before the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.”

In his Saturday address, Musk said it was important “that people take pride in Germany and being German,” a remark that was met with rapturous cheers.

Musk also addressed the issue of immigration – a key issue in Germany’s upcoming general election on February 23 – urging AfD co-leader Alice Weidel and her supporters not to lose their national pride in “some kind of multiculturalism that dilutes everything.”

It is not the first time in recent days that Musk has drawn scrutiny for his apparent support for the far-right. Last week, Musk faced a backlash after he made a gesture at a post-inauguration rally last week that some commentators said resembled a fascist salute.

At a rally following US President Donald Trump’s inauguration last Monday, Musk brought his right arm towards his chest and then extended it towards the audience, drawing scrutiny as the gesture bears similarities to the Nazi or Roman salute used by fascist leaders in Germany and Italy.

Musk pushed back on the criticism, writing on X, “the ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz – a frequent target of Musk’s barbs – told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: “Everyone is free to express their opinion in Germany and Europe, including billionaires… but we do not accept support for far-right positions.” Musk responded on X: “Shame on Oaf Schitz!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Musk, saying that he was “falsely smeared” amid a storm of international condemnation.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) initially dismissed it as “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm.”

However, in response to Musk posting a series of Nazi puns to social media on Thursday, the ADL hit out at “inappropriate and highly offensive jokes that trivialize the Holocaust.”

Despite the scrutiny, Musk has continued to voice his support for populist political movements that have galvanized numerous European elections. He has also drawn parallels between the political climate in Germany and the United States while emphasizing the global impact the approaching election could have.

CNN’s Mitchell McCluskey, Sebastian Shukla and Rob Picheta contributed reporting.