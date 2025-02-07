Two killed as small plane crashes into bus on busy road in Brazilian city of São Paulo

By Ana Melgar and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — At least two people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed onto a busy road and collided with a bus in São Paulo, southern Brazil, leaving charred aircraft parts strewn along the highway.

The crash took place around 7:20 a.m. local time (5:20 a.m. ET) along Avenida Marquês in the coastal district of Barra Funda, CNN affiliate CNN Brasil reported.

Two aircraft passengers were burned to death, according to military police. Six other people were injured, including a motorcyclist and a woman on the bus who were both hit by flying debris.

Footage from the aftermath on Friday showed black clouds of smoke and bright orange flames unfurling over the highway.

The small twin-engine King Air plane – which was en route to Porto Alegre in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul – took off from Campo de Marte Airport on Friday morning, but the control tower lost contact with the aircraft minutes before the crash.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and traffic employees, were deployed to help rescue victims, according to São Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes.

Nunes expressed his “regret” over the fatal crash, in a post on X. “We are providing all the support structures to help the victims,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.