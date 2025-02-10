Scores of unexploded World War II bombs discovered under children’s playground

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Scores of unexploded bombs dating from World War II have been recovered from a children’s playground in northern England after a chance discovery.

Local officials in the town of Wooler, Northumberland called in bomb disposal experts after workers involved in a planned overhaul of Scotts Play Park found unexploded ordnance, the parish council said in a statement sent to CNN on Monday.

Two bombs were initially removed by the British Army, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement. The parish council was then advised that a full survey of the area was required, according to a council spokesperson.

Bomb disposal company Brimstone Site Investigation then uncovered 65 10-pound practice bombs and smoke cartridges on the first day of works, with a further 90 practice bombs recovered on the second day.

The company told CNN that the bombs date from World War II.

According to the parish council, all of the bombs need to be found and removed before the park can be reopened. It said 174 devices had been found so far.

“Whilst this ordnance is described as practice bombs, they do still carry a charge and given the numbers involved, need to be recovered by professionals to satisfy all concerned that the playpark area is once again safe for contractors and ultimately users of the equipment,” the council said in its statement.

Local politician Mark Mather told the BBC that the area was reportedly used to train the Home Guard volunteer army during World War II, and it appeared that after the war the ordnance was buried.

Further excavations will be carried out to make sure the playground is completely free from unexploded ordnance before new equipment is installed, the parish council added.

In February 2024, thousands of residents were evacuated in Plymouth, southwest England, as authorities worked to remove an unexploded 500-kilogram (1,102-pound) bomb discovered in a garden in the city.

This is not the only time that unexploded ordnance has been discovered in England recently.

The bomb was moved before being disposed of at sea, after it was decided that detonating it in situ would have risked significant damage to nearby properties.

