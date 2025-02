Israel says Bibas boys were among the dead bodies returned by Hamas – but not their mother

By Tamar Michaelis and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — Israel says it has identified two of the dead bodies returned by Hamas on Thursday as Ariel and Kfir Bibas – but tests show another body that was expected to be that of their mother Shiri is not hers – and does not match any other Israeli hostage.

The Israeli military also said forensic evidence and intelligence suggested the boys were murdered.

“This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas handed over four bodies to Israel – which were said to belong to the three Bibas family members and Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was kidnapped alongside his wife in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023.

At a press conference, the head of Israel’s National Center of Forensic Medicine Dr. Chen Kugel said experts had confirmed that one of the four bodies was Lifshitz’s but did not comment about the Bibas family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

