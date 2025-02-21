Israel says Shiri Bibas is not among bodies returned from Gaza, vows revenge on Hamas

By Tamar Michaelis, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — The body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas was not among the four returned by Hamas from Gaza on Thursday, Israel’s military has said, accusing the Palestinian militant group of a “violation of utmost severity” of the precarious ceasefire deal.

The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that two of the four bodies handed over were Shiri’s young sons Kfir and Ariel, along with another captive Oded Lifshitz. However, during the identification process, the military determined one of the bodies received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and did not match with other hostages. “This is an anonymous, unidentified body,” the military said in a statement.

“We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” added the military.

The revelation is the latest tragic twist for the Bibas family, who have become among the most recognizable victims of the October 7 terror attacks, with confirmation of their deaths triggering an outpouring of grief in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday described Hamas’ failure to return Shiri’s body as “an unimaginable cynical move.”

“We will operate determinedly to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages — both the living and the dead — and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and vicious violation,” he said, adding that the body handed over to Israel belonged to a “Gazan woman.”

On Friday, the Hamas-controlled Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza said Shiri Bibas’ body may have been mixed up with other bodies as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Ismail al-Thawbta, the head of the GMO, said the body was mutilated and “apparently mixed with other bodies under the rubble of a place that was intentionally and deliberately bombed by the occupation’s warplanes.”

At just nine months, Kfir was the youngest hostage kidnapped into Gaza and the youngest to have been killed. His brother, Ariel, was aged four. During Thursday’s macabre handover Hamas handed back four black coffins bearing the photos of Shiri, Ariel, Kfir and Lifshitz, flanked by masked militants in a highly orchestrated and propaganda-filled ceremony.

Despite the development, the Israeli military said plans for the release of a further six Israeli hostages on Saturday were not expected to change.

Hamas has previously claimed that Shiri and the two boys were killed in an Israeli airstrike, though never presented any evidence.

But in its latest statement the Israeli military said that according to forensic evidence and intelligence, Ariel and Kfir were murdered in captivity in November 2023. However, it didn’t provide proof of the claim or give a cause of death.

‘Total annihilation’

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, called on the UN to condemn “Hamas’ barbarity” and make an “immediate demand for the return of Shiri to her family.”

“There are no words that can describe such an atrocity. Hamas not only murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas in cold blood – a four-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby – but continues to violate every basic moral value even after their death,” Danon said.

“Instead of returning Shiri, the mother of Kfir and Ariel, Hamas returned an unidentified body, as if it were a worthless shipment. This is a new low, an evil and cruelty with no parallel.”

The failure to return Shiri’s remains also prompted a senior US official to warn that Hamas must return her body and all the remaining hostages held in Gaza or “face total annihilation.”

Speaking to CNN late Thursday, Adam Boehler, the United States envoy for hostage affairs, said Israel had told him the boys had been murdered a month after they were taken.

“I don’t know what they thought when they put the body of someone else in a coffin and said that it was the mother of two kids that have been brutally murdered,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, as he called on Hamas to release all remaining hostages and return Shiri’s body.

“If I were them, I’d release everybody or they’re going to face total annihilation,” he added.

Fresh agony for father

The children’s father, Yarden Bibas, was also kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. He was released by Hamas earlier this month after 484 days of captivity, one of the 19 Israeli hostages freed alive under the January 2025 ceasefire deal.

The two boys and their mother, who was 32 when she was taken hostage, were not released from Gaza during the temporary truce in late November 2023, even though the deal agreed between Israel and Hamas called for all women and children to be set free. The IDF said at that time they believed the family was being held by other militant groups, not Hamas.

Following his release, Yarden was met by his sister and father in a somber reunion. “Sadly, my family hasn’t returned to me yet. They are still there. My light is still there, and as long as they’re there, everything here is dark,” Yarden said in a statement published shortly after his return.

The announcement that one of the bodies is not Shiri has triggered fresh grief and anger in Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement Friday, “we are horrified and devastated” that Shiri was not returned “despite the agreement and our desperate hopes.”

“Israel and the international community must stand firm in ensuring that the agreement is upheld while acting with wisdom and urgency to address these blatant violations. Every step must be taken with careful responsibility to secure the safe return of all hostages,” it added.

A video of the Bibas family’s abduction became one of the symbols of the brutality of the October 7 terror attack. It showed a terrified Shiri clinging tightly to her children wrapped in a blanket, with Ariel still sucking his pacifier. Following their abduction, a photo of Kfir holding a pink elephant toy and looking directly at the camera with a toothless smile has been featured in numerous campaigns and protests around the world.

His brother Ariel, just four at the time of the attack, was often shown in a photo taken after he had a haircut, still wrapped in the hairdresser’s cape. Earlier photos of the family showed Ariel, a big fan of Batman, with locks of long red hair.

The picture was shown on the large screens at New York City’s Times Square, printed on t-shirts worn by protesters in London, Berlin and elsewhere, and brought to the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Thursday’s handover for the “parading of bodies and displaying of the coffins.”

CNN's Lucas Lilieholm, Ibrahim Dahman, Nadeen Ebrahim and Tim Lister contributed reporting.