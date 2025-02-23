Zelensky says he is ‘ready’ to resign as Ukraine president if it brought peace

By Kostyantyn Gak and Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he was “ready” to resign as leader if it meant peace in his country, suggesting he could swap it for NATO membership.

Asked at a press conference if he was ready to quit if it ensures peace for Ukraine, Zelensky said: “If [it guarantees] peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO.”

The Ukrainian president previously said his country’s army will need to double in size if NATO denies it membership to the alliance. Earlier this month, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Kyiv joining NATO was unrealistic.

Zelensky’s comments follow an escalating spat between Zelensky and Donald Trump after the US president falsely accused Ukraine of starting the conflict.

When Zelensky hit back – accusing the US president of being in a “disinformation space” – Trump called Zelensky a “dictator,” straining ties at a pivotal moment in the conflict.

