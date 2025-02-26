Pope Francis is sitting up in hospital and receiving treatment, Vatican says

By Antonia Mortensen, Christopher Lamb, Hira Humayun and Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis is “sitting in an armchair today and continuing with his treatment” for pneumonia, a Vatican source said Wednesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff is still receiving the same flow of oxygen as per the last few days, the source added. There will be a medical update later in the day.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Vatican said the pope remains in “critical” but stable condition, adding that Francis did not have any “acute respiratory episodes” and had a scheduled CT scan to monitor his pneumonia.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni added that the pope’s “prognosis remains guarded” and that Francis received the Eucharist on Tuesday morning before resuming his work.

On Tuesday, the Vatican said the pope “rested well all night,” a day after it said he showed “slight improvement” but was still in critical condition.

The pope was first admitted to a clinic in Rome more than a week ago, undergoing tests for a respiratory tract infection. The pope was later diagnosed with pneumonia as fears grew about his condition.

The Vatican on Monday said Francis’ mild kidney issues do “not cause concern” and that his oxygen therapy continues “with slightly reduced flows and percentage of oxygen.”

He was “awake” and “in good humor” on Monday following a weekend of receiving high flows of oxygen for his respiratory issues, the Vatican said. On Tuesday evening, Vatican sources said the levels of oxygen Francis is receiving remain the same.

“The doctors, considering the complexity of the clinical picture, prudentially do not yet release the prognosis,” the Vatican said earlier this week about the pontiff, who has been battling pneumonia in both his lungs.

Francis received the Eucharist on Monday and resumed work in the afternoon, the Vatican said. In the evening, he called the Parish Priest of the Parish of Gaza, with whom he has been in frequent contact since Israel launched its siege on the enclave following the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

Francis did not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer Sunday – for only the third time in his almost 12-year papacy.

Francis also met with two senior Vatican officials on Monday – Cardinal Parolin, the Holy See secretary of state, and Archbishop Peña Parra, whose position as “substitute” is equivalent to the chief of staff – according to a Vatican statement.

The two top officials are the first known visitors from the church’s central administration that Francis has had since the start of his hospitalization, apart from his secretaries. He did not meet with anyone apart from his secretaries on Tuesday, Vatican sources said.

Faith leaders and worshippers around the world have gathered to pray for the Argentine leader, whose schedule has been largely cleared due to his intensive medical treatment.

The pope’s cousin Carla Rabezzana, 93, who lives in the municipality of Portacomaro, in the northwestern Italian province of Asti, said the family is worried for his health.

“We are all worried sick. We hope he will recover quickly and get over this bad moment. I follow everything from the news, I am very agitated,” she told the Italian state outlet RAI on Monday.

The pope’s condition seemed better earlier last week, with the Vatican describing him as responding “positively” to medical treatment on Thursday.

‘Mild’ kidney problems

On Sunday the Vatican said some of the pope’s blood tests indicated “an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control,” and that the pontiff was “vigilant and well-oriented.”

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt from Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, who specializes in kidney surgery, told CNN people should not be alarmed by the Vatican’s update on the pope’s kidney health.

“I don’t think it’s anything significant per se, but we can tell his condition is still quite critical,” Brahmbhatt said on Sunday. “The kidneys itself are very delicate organs but they’re also very resilient.”

He said that in older adults, “infections can quickly worsen if the body’s immune response kicks into overdrive — something we call sepsis.” When pneumonia leads to sepsis, widespread inflammation can hurt multiple organs, including the kidneys, Brahmbhatt added.

“In Pope Francis’ case, that’s showing up as mild renal failure. Kidney damage can be temporary and improve with treatment, or it can be permanent,” he said.

Francis took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital on Sunday morning, the Vatican said. Those taking care of him during his hospitalization also took part. The pope thanked medical staff for their dedication in the text of Sunday’s sermon, which was sent to the press in advance.

A prayer service for the pope will take place at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Tuesday evening, to be led by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. Another medical update will also be released in the evening.

History of respiratory infections

Francis has a vulnerability to respiratory infections. As a young man, he suffered a severe bout of pneumonia that led to the removal of part of one lung.

In 2021, doctors also surgically removed part of his colon in relation to diverticulitis, which can cause inflammation or infection of the colon. He was hospitalized with bronchitis in 2023, and in recent months has had two falls where he bruised his chin and hurt his arm, which was put into a sling.

The pope’s doctors have advised “complete rest.” Even so, he has continued to do some work, including on the first two days of hospitalization.

Francis has also been signing off decisions in the clinic, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CNN on Wednesday. Only his “closest collaborators” have visited him, the spokesperson told reporters last week. On Wednesday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited him for 20 minutes.

“We joked as always. He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humor,” the Italian prime minister said in a statement.

On Sunday, prayers were said for Francis at Masses in Rome and at St Peter’s Baslicia in the Vatican. At the hospital, people have been gathering to leave balloons, candles and flowers for the pontiff in front of a statue of Pope John Paul II.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni Islamic learning in Cairo, Egypt, said he was praying for Francis. The pair have forged a close bond in recent years.

“I pray to God to grant my dear brother Pope Francis a swift recovery and to bless him with health and well-being so that he continues his journey in serving humanity,” the Grand Imam, Ahmed El-Tayeb, said.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron wished the pope well during their Monday meeting at the White House. “We want him to get well. It’s a very serious situation but we want him to get well, if that’s possible,” Trump said.

This story has been updated with new reporting.

CNN’s Barbie Latza Nadeau and Sharon Braithwaite contributed reporting.