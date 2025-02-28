What did King Charles say in his letter to Donald Trump?



(CNN) — The meeting between Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Thursday resulted in an “unprecedented” invitation to the US president from Britain’s King Charles III.

But what was actually in the letter that Starmer handed over?

Presenting Trump with the missive from the British monarch in the Oval Office, Starmer said it contained an invitation for an “unprecedented second state visit.”

“This is really special. This has never happened before. Unprecedented,” Starmer said, putting a hand on Trump’s shoulder.

“I think that just symbolizes the strength of the relationship between us,” he continued, adding: “I think the last state visit was a tremendous success. His Majesty the King wants to make this even better than that. So, this is – this is truly historic.”

As he took and opened the letter, Trump described the King as “a great, great gentlemen” and remarked on his “beautiful” signature.

“He’s a beautiful man. A wonderful man,” the president said, adding: “I’ve gotten to know him very well, actually.”

The contents of the letter that Trump flashed to reporters show the King eager to build on the strength of his personal relationship with the president.

In the first paragraph, Charles appears to outline the “breadth of challenges across the world” and “the vital role” their two countries have to play in “promoting” the values that “matter so much to us all.”

He starts the second paragraph by reminiscing about Trump’s previous visits to the UK during his first term as president, and thoughtfully provides him with options for how they could next meet in a way that is most convenient for the president.

“I remember with great fondness your visits to the United Kingdom during your previous Presidency, and recall our nascent plan for you to visit Dumfries House, in Scotland, as the global pandemic began and all bets – and flights! – were off… I can only say that it would be a great pleasure to extend that invitation once again, in the hope that you might at some stage be visiting Turnberry and a detour to a relatively near neighbour might not cause you too much inconvenience. An alternative might perhaps be for you to visit Balmoral, if you are calling in at Menie,” he writes.

Charles suggests the two could meet when Trump is already in Scotland for some leisure time, with Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry just 30 miles from Dumfries House, Charles’ 18th-century mansion near Glasgow. Trump’s golf course at the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire is about 60 miles northeast of Balmoral Castle.

The King then looks for some common ground: “There is much on both Estates which I think you might find interesting, and enjoy – particularly as my Foundation at Dumfries House provides hospitality skills-training for young people who often end up as staff in your own establishments!”

The King closes the letter by saying a visit would present “an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest” and “would offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit,” adding that they can together discuss “a range of options for location and programme content.”

“In so doing, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud,” Charles concludes.

