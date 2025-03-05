Israel’s justice minister moves to oust attorney general amid allegations of political bias, opposition decries move

By Eugenia Yosef and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin has initiated proceedings to dismiss the country’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, accusing her of abusing her authority to undermine the government’s policies and destabilize Israel’s rule of law. Right-wing Israeli politicians have long called for her dismissal.

The controversial move, announced Wednesday, has prompted a fierce backlash from opposition leaders, who condemned it as an unconstitutional escalation amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Baharav-Miara’s office has not yet publicly responded to the allegations. CNN has reached out to her office for comment.

Levin, a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, formally submitted a no-confidence motion against Baharav-Miara to the Cabinet Secretary alongside an 886-page dossier detailing allegations of misconduct.

The document, which includes a summary and letters to senior officials, accuses the attorney general of transforming her office into a “political entity” that obstructs government decisions, selectively enforces laws, and fuels societal divisions.

The Justice Ministry’s summary outlines several central claims, including that the attorney general’s role in Israel grants unparalleled influence compared to democratic counterparts in the rest of the world, enabling her to act as a “key political figure” rather than an impartial adviser.

Yair Lapid, head of the opposition, criticized Levin’s move as “criminal, violent, and unconstitutional,” accusing the justice minister of exploiting wartime divisions to consolidate power. “Levin, one of the main people responsible for the disaster of October 7, has learned nothing. He is harming the country, harming the rule of law, and harming the war effort,” Lapid said in a statement on Wednesday.

Critics claim the motion reflects what they say is a broader campaign by Netanyahu to weaken judicial oversight following a shelved judicial overhaul in July 2023 that sparked mass protests. Baharav-Miara, appointed in 2022, has frequently clashed with the government over its policies, including controversial judicial reforms and wartime decisions.

Levin’s office also announced the formation of a committee to select a new attorney general, signaling a push to expedite Baharav-Miara’s removal. The process, however, faces legal and political hurdles. Under Israeli law, dismissing the attorney general requires cabinet approval and a hearing, which opposition lawmakers pledge to challenge.

The move has deepened Israel’s political rift, with centrist and left-wing factions warning it jeopardizes democratic checks and balances. Supporters of the government, however, argue the attorney general’s office has overstepped its mandate, politicizing legal oversight.

Legal experts caution that Levin’s motion risks further polarizing institutions at a time of national crisis, with Israel embroiled in war and mounting international scrutiny over its Gaza campaign.

The attorney general’s role in Israel holds unique authority, serving as both the government’s legal adviser and a public watchdog. Unlike in many democracies, the position is not a political appointment tied to the ruling coalition, a structure Levin’s government has long sought to change.

Last year, Baharav-Miara ordered an investigation into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Netanyahu, after a report alleged that she had harassed opponents.

