Hosni Mubarak Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Hosni Mubarak, former president of Egypt.

Personal

Birth date: May 4, 1928

Death date: February 25, 2020

Birth place: Kafr-el Meselha, Minufiya, Egypt

Birth name: Mohammed Hosni Mubarak

Marriage: Suzanne (Thabet) Mubarak

Children: Gamal and Alaa

Education: Egyptian Military Academy, 1949; Air Force Academy, 1952, with additional training at the Frunze General Staff Academy (USSR), 1964

Timeline

1952-1959 – Works as a flight instructor at the Egyptian Air Force Academy.

1965-1967 – Commands several Air Force bases.

1967-1969 – Commander of the Air Force Academy.

1969-1972 – Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Air Force.

1972-1975 – Commander in Chief of the Egyptian Air Force and Deputy Minister of War.

1973 – Leads an air campaign against Israel during the Yom Kippur War.

1974 – Promoted to the rank of Air Marshal of the Egyptian Air Force.

1975-1981 – Vice president of Egypt, serving under President Anwar Sadat.

October 6, 1981 – During a military parade, Sadat is assassinated by a group of Islamic fundamentalists. Mubarak, standing next to Sadat, suffers an injury to his left hand.

October 14, 1981 – Mubarak is sworn in as president of Egypt. He is later reelected four times, serving as president for almost 30 years before stepping down in 2011.

June 26, 1995 – Survives an assassination attempt by an al Qaeda affiliated group.

September 6, 1999 – Survives an assassination attempt in Port Said, Egypt.

March 13, 2002 – Meets with US Vice President Dick Cheney and pledges to pressure Saddam Hussein into allowing the return of United Nations inspectors.

June 6-8, 2002 – Meets with US President George W. Bush in Washington to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Mubarak’s peace plan.

March 13, 2006 – Meets with Pope Benedict XVI. They discuss Iraq, Iran and the prospects for Middle East peace.

May 28, 2006 – Hosts a summit with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, in an effort to coordinate security measures along the border between Israel and Egypt.

June 17, 2006 – Meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and asks for renewed peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

June 2007 – Holds a summit meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine and Prime Minister Olmert of Israel.

August 18, 2009 – Meets in Washington with US President Barack Obama to discuss the process of peace in the Middle East.

January 2011 – Inspired by street protests in Tunisia, activists in Cairo gather in Tahrir Square to demonstrate against corruption and inequality. The protesters call on Mubarak to resign.

February 11, 2011 – Steps down as president.

May 24, 2011 – Mubarak is charged with ordering the deaths of protesters. According to Amnesty International, more than 800 people were killed as the government cracked down on protesters. Mubarak also faces corruption charges.

August 3, 2011 – Mubarak’s trial begins.

June 2, 2012 – Mubarak is found guilty of complicity in the deaths of protestors. Instead of getting the death penalty, he is sentenced to life in prison. The main trial judge says prosecutors did not make a strong enough case that Mubarak directly ordered the killing of civilians so he does not receive a death sentence.

January 13, 2013 – Mubarak’s conviction is overturned in appeals court and he is granted a new trial.

May 11, 2013 – Mubarak’s retrial for the deaths of protestors begins.

May 21, 2014 – In a separate trial, Mubarak is found guilty of embezzling millions of dollars intended to fund renovations of presidential palaces. He is sentenced to three years in prison.

November 29, 2014 – A judge dismisses the charges against Mubarak for the deaths of demonstrators. He is also found not guilty of corruption.

June 4, 2015 – Egyptian state media reports that Mubarak will face a third trial for his role in the deaths of protesters. The court sets November 5, 2015 as the date of the new trial.

March 2, 2017 – Egypt’s highest criminal court, the Court of Cessation, acquits Mubarak of charges that he was complicit in the deaths of protesters in 2011. The verdict is final, setting the stage for Mubarak to leave the military hospital where he’s been held since 2012.

March 24, 2017 – Mubarak is released from a military hospital in Maadi.

February 25, 2020 – Dies at a military hospital in Cairo.

