Margaret Thatcher Fast Facts

Published 1:07 PM

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister of Great Britain from 1979 to 1990.

Personal:
Birth date: October 13, 1925

Death date: April 8, 2013

Birth place: Grantham, Lincolnshire, England

Birth name: Margaret Hilda Roberts

Father: Alfred Roberts, grocer

Mother: Beatrice Ethel (Stephenson) Roberts, grocer

Marriage: Sir Denis Thatcher (December 13, 1951- June 26, 2003, his death)

Children: Mark and Carol (twins), August 15, 1953

Education: Somerville College at Oxford College, Chemistry, 1943-1947. Passed the bar, 1953

Other Facts:
The first female prime minister of Great Britain.

Called the Iron Lady, for personal and political toughness.

Only British prime minister of the 20th century to win three consecutive terms. (Former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first of three terms began in the 20th, but ended in the 21st.)

During her time as prime minister, she emphasized the rights of the individual versus that of the state, moral absolutism and nationalism.

In her first term, Thatcher reduced or eliminated many government subsidies to business, a move that lead to a sharp rise in unemployment. By 1986, unemployment had reached 3 million.

Enjoyed a close friendship and working relationship with President Ronald Reagan, with whom she shared similar conservative views.

Timeline:
1950 – Runs unsuccessfully for Parliament.

1959Wins a seat in the House of Commons by winning the Conservative seat in Finchley, in north London.

1961-1964 Serves as a parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Pensions and National Insurance.

1969-1970 Serves as chief opposition spokesperson on education.

1970-1974 Secretary of State for education and science in the Conservative government of Edward Heath.

1975Is elected leader of the Conservative Party.

1976 In a speech, she lashes out against Communism. This causes the Soviet press to nickname her the “Iron Lady.”

May 4, 1979 – Becomes prime minister after leading the Conservatives to electoral victory.

April 2, 1982Argentina invades the Falkland Islands. Thatcher immediately authorizes forces to recapture the Falklands. After a few months of fighting, Argentine troops surrender on June 14, 1982.

June 9, 1983Wins re-election in a landslide and gains a parliamentary majority with just over 42% of the vote.

1984 – Escapes an IRA terrorist bombing in Brighton at the annual Conservative Party conference.

June 11, 1987The Conservative Party wins its third general election.

1989Thatcher introduces the poll tax, a charge levied on community residents rather than property. The unpopular tax leads to rioting in the streets, and Thatcher’s ouster by Conservative Party politicians worried that the tax and Thatcher’s unpopularity would bring down the party.

November 1990Is forced to resign as prime minister after a leadership struggle within her own party.

March 7, 1991 – Receives the US Medal of Freedom from President George Bush.

June 5, 1992 Is named a life peer on the Queen’s honor list. Thatcher’s title is Baroness.

June 30, 1992 Swearing-in ceremony at the House of Lords, where Thatcher formally becomes the Baroness Thatcher of Kesteven.

July 1, 1993-June 30, 2000Is chancellor of the College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, Virginia.

February 4, 1994 Formal investiture as chancellor of the College of William and Mary.

1995 – Her autobiography, “The Path to Power,” is published.

March 22, 2002Retires from public life after suffering a series of small strokes.

June 11, 2004Attends Ronald Reagan’s funeral services.

August 25, 2004South African police arrest Thatcher’s son, Mark, on allegations he was involved in a plot to overthrow the government of Equatorial Guinea.

January 13, 2005Mark pleads guilty to unwittingly helping bankroll the coup plot. In exchange, he receives a fine, a suspended jail sentence and the right to join his family in the United States.

September 2005 – The Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom is established.

August 2008 – Daughter Carol confirms Thatcher is suffering from dementia, first noticed in 2000.

December 30, 2009The British National Archives releases the 1979 state papers from Thatcher’s early months as prime minister.

April 8, 2013 Dies after suffering a stroke.

