Canada police hunt for three suspects after 12 injured in shooting outside Toronto pub

(CNN) — Police in Canada are searching for three male suspects following a shooting that injured at least 12 people outside a Toronto pub, authorities said on Friday.

Six people sustained gunshot wounds, and four people have non-life-threatening injuries following the incident in the Scarborough neighborhood east of downtown Toronto, police said. The extent of the injuries of the remaining victims is unknown.

The victims range in age from 20s to mid 50s. No fatalities have resulted from the incident.

Police said authorities are deploying “all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible.”

A suspected shooter was wearing a black balaclava and was seen fleeing in a silver car, police said, according to CNN newsgathering partner CBC.

Toronto’s mayor said “all necessary resources” are being deployed following the shooting and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough,” Olivia Chow wrote in a post on X. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

