Former Philippines leader Duterte appears in Hague courtroom via video link on ‘war on drugs’ charges

(CNN) — Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has made his first appearance via video link at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, where he faces murder charges related to his “war on drugs.”

Duterte appeared at around 2:30 p.m. local time, and was informed of the charges against him, and his rights, according to the ICC.

The 79-year-old former authoritarian leader, who arrived at the Hague following his dramatic arrest in Manila earlier this week, is accused of “charges of the crime of murder as a crime against humanity,” amid his brutal, yearslong campaign, where thousands of people were killed.

Judges authorized Duterte to appear in court through a video conference, the ICC said, noting that he had had a long journey.

“As Mr. Duterte made a long journey, involving a considerable time difference, the chamber authorized Mr. Duterte to follow the hearing at a distance,” presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc said.

Duterte was placed on a flight from Manila late on Tuesday, the Philippines government said. He arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday after a long stop in Dubai, where he received medical attention during the layover.

Duterte’s lawyer, Salvador Medialdea, who was physically present in court Thursday, said that Duterte had landed in the Hague after being subjected to an “extrajudicial rendition” he called a “pure and simple kidnapping.”

Medialdea added that Duterte had “debilitating medical issues,” including being hard of hearing and having poor sight that would prohibit him from contributing to the hearing. Judge Motoc rebuffed that suggestion, saying that the court doctor had found Duterte “fully mentally aware and fit.”

“Duterte is suspected of murder qualified as a crime against humanity, allegedly committed in the Philippines between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019,” the ICC said.

“During this time, Mr Duterte was, at varying times, the President of the Philippines, the Mayor of Davao City, and, allegedly, the head of the Davao Death Squad,” it said.

The court said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe Duterte was responsible for the murder of “at least 19 persons, allegedly drug pushers or thieves killed by members of the Davao Death Squad” between 2011 and 2016, and “the murder of at least 24 others…under the supervision of members of the Philippines law enforcement (and) sometimes with the assistance of persons who were not part of the police,” from 2016 to 2019.

Duterte ruled the Philippines with an iron fist from 2016 to 2022, marked by a brutal war on drugs.

Police data said 6,000 people were killed. Some rights groups say the death toll could be as high as 30,000 with innocents and bystanders often caught in the crossfire of Duterte’s so-called “death squads.”

Many of the victims of Duterte’s campaign were young men from impoverished shanty towns, shot by police and rogue gunmen as part of a campaign to target dealers.

Since Duterte left office in 2022, only eight policemen had been convicted for five of the victims killed in the war on drugs, according to court documents.

‘A day of hope’

Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC during his tenure, with the country officially severing its ties with the court in March 2019. However, under the ICC’s withdrawal mechanism, the ICC keeps jurisdiction over crimes committed during the membership period of a state.

On Thursday, Amnesty International referenced Duterte’s relationship with the court, saying: “The very institution that former President Duterte mocked will now try him for murder as a crime against humanity. Today shows that those accused of committing the worst crimes may one day face their day in court, regardless of their position.”

Duterte’s appearance at the court marks an important moment for the victims of his bloody campaign, Amnesty added.

“This is a symbolic moment and a day of hope for families of victims and human rights defenders who have for years fought tirelessly for justice despite grave risks to their lives and safety,” it said.

Shortly before landing in the Netherlands Wednesday, Duterte released a defiant video message on his Facebook page. “I was saying to the police and military that you do your job and I will take responsibility, so it has come to this,” he said.

“This will be a long legal proceedings, but I say to you, I will continue to serve my country. And so be it, if that is my destiny,” he added.

This story has been updated.

