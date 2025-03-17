Canada’s Carney receives warm welcome in Europe amid trade war with Trump

By Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — Mark Carney, Canada’s new prime minister, was greeted warmly in Europe on Monday during his first foreign visit as leader, in a stark contrast to the hostility channeled toward Canada by US President Donald Trump.

After taking office on Friday, Carney chose France as the destination for his first foreign visit and was welcomed to Paris by a cheerful President Emmanuel Macron. He will visit London later in the day.

Switching between French and English at a joint news conference at the Élysée Palace, Carney – known to many European leaders over his years as a central banker – told Macron that Canada is “the most European of non-European countries” and promised to be a “reliable, trustworthy and strong partner” to Paris.

Macron praised Canada for standing “side-by-side” with France and Europe, saying of Carney: “We’re welcoming a friend, and we’re receiving you with a lot of joy.”

Carney’s amicable reception in Paris comes while Canada’s relations with the United States are at a nadir in modern times. Since returning to the White House, Trump has slapped punishing tariffs on Canada’s economy, said the country should become America’s 51st state and routinely belittled Justin Trudeau before he stepped down, calling the former leader “governor” rather than “prime minister.”

Carney said last week, before being sworn in, that he was ready to sit down with the US “under a position where there’s respect for Canadian sovereignty.”

As well as negotiating with Trump, Carney – who has never before held public office in Canada – will lead the Liberal Party into the country’s next federal election, to be held later this year.

Before Trump returned to power, Canada’s Liberals – in power for nearly a decade – appeared bereft of energy and ideas, with polls showing them on track for a heavy defeat to the Conservatives, led by the firebrand Pierre Poilievre.

But Trump’s threats toward Canada’s economy and sovereignty have stirred an extraordinary revival of the Liberals and will make the election far more competitive than it seemed set to be just weeks ago.

Since Friday, Carney has spoken with President Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia’s war in Ukraine, and with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Brussels’ plans to fund Europe’s rearmament in the face of dwindling and uncertain US military support.

At Monday’s news conference in Paris, Carney lauded Macron as a “man of action” who has helped steer the continent during its security crisis.

“In the midst of a crisis one must act. Unfortunately, we are in the middle of an economic and geopolitical crisis. But when you take action you have to have values: sovereignty, solidarity, dynamism and sustainability. These values are close to our hearts,” Carney said.

Later Monday, Carney will travel to London for talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a meeting with King Charles III.

Carney will be a familiar face to many in the United Kingdom, having served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, overseeing its protracted recovery from the 2008 financial crisis and leaving on the cusp of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During that time, Carney was criticized by some – particularly on the right – for warning repeatedly that leaving the European Union would damage Britain’s economy.

Now, Carney will be returning to a London enjoying warmer relations with Brussels than at any point since the 2016 Brexit referendum, with the UK and EU driven closer together by the persistent military threat posed by Moscow and Washington’s stepping back from guaranteeing the continent’s security.

CNN’s Max Foster contributed reporting.