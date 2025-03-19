Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen, military says

By Lauren Izso and Kareem El Damanhoury, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Thursday, the second to target Israeli territory since the Gaza ceasefire ended on Tuesday.

The missile was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said.

No injures were immediately reported, according to Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA).

Sirens sounded in several areas across the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

