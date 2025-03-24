Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother appear at police station in Romania

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, arrived at a police station in Romania on Monday, where the self-proclaimed misogynist and internet demagogue faces charges of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women.

Both siblings registered with authorities in the capital Bucharest early Monday – a legal formality relating to the sprawling investigation first launched by Romanian prosecutors in the eastern European nation, in December 2022.

They were due to check in with a surveillance officer on Monday, UK news agency PA Media reported, citing a lawyer working with brothers.

Tate told journalists that he and his brother returned to Romania “to prove our innocence,” in a fierce tirade outside the police station.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.