Six Russian tourists killed after submarine sinks off Egyptian coast

(CNN) — Six Russian tourists were killed on Thursday after a viewing submarine sank near the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada, according to the local governor.

Maj. Gen. Amr Hanafy confirmed the deaths in an update on the Red Sea Governorate’s official Facebook page. He said there were 45 passengers – including tourists from Russia, India, Norway and Sweden – onboard when the accident occurred, in addition to five Egyptian crew members. Apart from the six Russians, all the other tourists had been rescued, he said.

Hanafy added that four of the tourists were in critical condition and currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at local hospitals.

The incident – involving a vessel operated by Sindbad Submarines – took place in the waters off Egypt’s eastern coastline on Thursday morning.

The submarine “crashed at a distance of 1 km from the shore” at around 10 a.m., according to the Russian consulate in Hurghada. The vessel was on a regular underwater excursion to inspect the coral reef, it continued, adding that most of those on board were rescued and taken to nearby hotels and hospitals.

The governor said “investigations by the authorities are underway with the vessel’s crew to determine the cause of the incident,” but he noted that the submarine held a valid operating license and the crew leader held the required “scientific certificates.”

In an accompanying video, Hanafy could be seen visiting nearby hospitals and talking with survivors, some of whom were wrapped in emergency blankets while others sat on hospital beds.

Hurghada is a popular resort on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, roughly 480 kilometers (300 miles) southeast of Cairo. The company that runs the submarine tours claims to be well-established in exploring the region’s dramatic seabed.

Thursday’s forecast showed clear skies, light winds, and warm conditions. The temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) with winds under 10 kph, according to CNN meteorologists.

CNN has reached out to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for comment.

‘Years of experience’

The operator of the submarine has an “expert team” with “years of experience,” according to its website, adding that its vessels were “engineered in Finland to sustain underwater pressure up to 75m, ensuring safety and reliability.”

In an emergency, the company says “oxygen masks are located overhead and life vests under the seats.”

Sindbad Submarines says it has two “recreational submarines” in its fleet, each of which could carry 44 passengers and two pilots with a “sizable round viewing window” for each passenger.

The vessel could reach a depth of 25 meters (82 ft) below sea level for 40 minutes, allowing passengers to explore “500 meters of coral reef and its marine inhabitant.”

The “spacious air-conditioned cabin” is also said to feature “comfortable seats and personal TV monitors.”

In November, at least 16 people went missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas. At the time, it was not immediately clear what caused the four-deck, wooden-hulled motor yacht to sink.

Egypt’s tourism economy is among its key sources of revenue.

