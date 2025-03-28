Bangkok declared ‘emergency zone’ as powerful 7.7-magnitude quake hits Myanmar with tremors felt across the region

By Ross Adkin, Edward Szekeres and Lex Harvey, CNN

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit the heart of war-ravaged Myanmar on Friday, triggering the collapse of buildings hundreds of miles away in Thailand, where authorities declared an “emergency zone” in the capital Bangkok.

Video posted online showed panicked residents across Myanmar and Thailand running from swaying residential towers as dust fills the air, and traffic comes to a sudden stop on busy city streets. Tremors were also felt in China’s southwestern Yunnan province, which neighbors Myanmar.

Thailand’s Prime Minister moved to declare an emergency in the Thai capital after the quake triggered a high-rise building under construction to collapse, killing one person and injuring 50 others.

Myanmar is already reeling from more than four years of civil war sparked by a bloody and economically destructive military coup, with has seen military forces battle rebel groups across the country. It remains one of Asia’s poorest nations and is ill-equipped to deal with major natural disasters.

The epicenter of the quake hit close to the Myanmar’s second city of Mandalay, home to around 1 million people and historic temple complexes,

One resident in Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial hub and around 380 miles away from the epicenter, told CNN: “We felt the quake for about one minute and then we ran out of the building.”

“We saw other people running out of the buildings too. It was very sudden and very strong.”

Another resident said phone networks in the city home to around 8 million people were briefly down following the quake, but were now running again.

Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water.

The epicenter of the powerful quake was recorded in nearby Sagaing region, which has been ravaged by the civil war, with the junta, pro-military militia and rebel groups battling for control and all running checkpoints, making travel by road or river extremely difficult.

A resident in Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai, who did not want to be named, also said tremors were felt. “I couldn’t stay inside. So I rushed out on to the street.”

