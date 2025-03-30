How to help those affected by the Myanmar earthquake
(CNN) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday causing mass destruction. At least 1700 people are dead and thousands more injured.
The earthquake is the most powerful to strike Myanmar in over a century, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Tremors were also felt in China and Thailand, which caused a building to collapse in Bangkok.
Aid groups are on the ground to help those affected. You can assist them by clicking HERE or using the form below.
