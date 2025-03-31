French far-right leader Le Pen banned from running for public office after guilty verdict

By Saskya Vandoorne, Joseph Ataman and Serene Nourrisson, CNN

Paris (CNN) — A Paris court has convicted far-right figurehead and 2027 presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen of embezzlement and banned her from running for political office.

The ban will come into effect immediately, but the court has not yet announced how long it will last. If it is longer than two years, Le Pen’s fourth attempt to win the French presidency would again end in failure.

The court’s president, Bénédicte de Perthuis, said Le Pen’s actions amounted to a “serious and lasting attack on the rules of democratic life in Europe, but especially in France.” Le Pen left the courtroom before learning the duration of her ban.

Currently a member of the French parliament, Le Pen was found guilty alongside eight MEPs from her party and 12 assistants. They were accused of using European Parliament money to pay staff who were in fact working for her political party, the National Rally (RN), in France.

The Paris prosecutor had requested a prison sentence of five years, including two suspended; a €300,000 ($325,000) fine and ineligibility to run for office for five years. Prosecutors had requested the ban to stand even if she appeals.

Following her trial in November, current French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X that it would be “profoundly shocking” if Le Pen were to be barred from elections.

Previous polls showed that Le Pen was on course to replace Emmanuel Macron, who will be unable to seek a third consecutive term in office.

Under her leadership, the RN has attempted to distance itself from its racist and antisemitic roots, hoping to give the party a more acceptable – and potentially electable – face.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

