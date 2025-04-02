Myanmar’s military government announces temporary ceasefire to aid quake efforts

By Eve Brennan

(CNN) — Myanmar’s ruling military government has announced a temporary ceasefire in operations against armed opposition groups to aid recovery efforts following Friday’s devastating earthquake.

“For paying sympathy to the victims of the earthquake across the country, for providing the effective rescue operation and rehabilitation,” the truce would last until April 22, state-run MRTV said.

More than 2,700 people have died in Myanmar following the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in years, the government says. Hundreds more remain missing, meaning the death toll is expected to rise.

The country has also been embroiled in civil war for four years sparked by a bloody and economically destructive military coup, which has seen junta forces battle rebel groups across the country.

The coup and ensuing conflict has battered its health infrastructure, leaving it ill-equipped to deal with major natural disasters.

Swathes of the country lie outside the control of the military junta and are a run by a patchwork of ethnic rebels and militias, making compiling reliable information extremely difficult.

MRTV also reported Wednesday that chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) Min Aung Hlaing will attend a regional summit in Thailand from April 3 to 4 to discuss the response to the earthquake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Heather Law, Ross Adkin, Alex Stambaugh, Rhea Mogul and Kocha Olarn contributed to this report.