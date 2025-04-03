Mexico praises ‘preferential’ US tariffs treatment

By Verónica Calderón and Mitch McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Mexico’s economic minister Marcelo Ebrard praised the “preferential treatment” received by Mexico after US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new global tariffs.

On Wednesday, Trump detailed new tariffs on many countries including a minimum 10% “baseline” tariff on imports. Mexico and Canada, though still subject to prior tariffs, were exempt from the new reciprocal tariffs.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that this treatment is due to Mexico’s positive relationship with the US.

“There are no additional tariffs to Mexico and that is good for the country,” Sheinbaum said during a Thursday morning press conference, touting her government’s relationship with the Trump administration.

“This has to do with the good relationship we have constructed with the US government, based on collaboration but with respect”.

“President Sheinbaum’s strategy has worked. We (Mexico) have a preferential treatment,” Ebrard said at the same press conference.

Shortly after being sworn in, Trump announced that he would implement a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico, but later agreed to pause tariffs for products covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on free trade. On Wednesday, the White House said that this exemption and the tariffs on non-USCMA compliant products would continue until Trump determines that the fentanyl and illegal immigration issues have been resolved.

However, Mexico remains subject to a separate 25% tariff on cars imported to the US.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico remains in dialogue with the US about the impact of US tariffs on the automobile industry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

