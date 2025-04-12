Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro says he may need surgery after being hospitalized with abdominal pain

By Alessandra Castelli and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro says he is likely to be transferred to a hospital where he could undergo surgery after being hospitalized for experiencing severe abdominal pain on Friday.

The source of the pain was a “complication in the small intestine,” caused by the multiple surgeries he underwent after being stabbed in 2018, Bolsonaro said in a post on X.

He added that there is a “very good chance” that he will be transferred to Brasilia to continue treatment, which could include another surgery.

On Friday, the 70-year-old former president described his condition as stable and without fever.

The politician thanked the medical staff and all Brazilians “for their prayers, messages and displays of affection.”

Earlier, his son Carlos Bolsonaro said he was assessed for adhesions in his abdomen and was sedated for tests at a hospital in Santa Cruz.

After he was “awake and lucid,” Bolsonaro was flown by helicopter to a hospital with more resources in Natal, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, Carlos said.

Bolsonaro, a polarizing far-right figure in Brazil, was elected president in 2018, months after his high-profile stabbing at a political rally.

In the years since, he has had several instances of hospitalization as a result of the injury.

Bolsonaro underwent surgery In January 2019 to remove a colostomy bag fitted after the stabbing. In 2022, he suffered an intestinal blockage. The former president was also admitted to a hospital in Florida in 2023 after experiencing abdominal discomfort.

Brazil’s Supreme Court recently ruled that Bolsonaro should stand trial on charges related to an alleged plot to overturn the 2022 election results, in which he has denied wrongdoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.