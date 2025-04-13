Ecuador votes for its next president amid deadly crime surge

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Voters in Ecuador are casting their ballots in a presidential runoff election between conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist lawyer Luisa González – a race overshadowed by drug-fueled violence that has consumed the once-peaceful South American country.

Voters who spoke to CNN on Sunday overwhelmingly said that security was their main concern.

“Tranquility … is the most important thing for the country because there is a lot of insecurity,” one voter said.

“Security is in pieces,” another voter said, adding that she hopes whoever wins will keep their promise to tackle violence.

The government says it has deployed some 45,000 troops across the country on election day to guarantee voters’ security.

Ecuador’s electoral authorities have also prohibited voters from taking photos of ballots during the election, warning of fines ranging from $9,000 to $32,000 for violators. This follows reports from the first round vote in February that criminal groups forced some people to vote for certain candidates and send pictures as proof.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. ET and are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. The first results are expected to be announced a few hours after that.

Daniel Noboa: What to know

This is the latest electoral contest between the two candidates. In the 2023 snap election to complete the term of the previous president, Noboa defeated González with just over 50 percent of the vote.

Noboa is now seeking a full four-year term to continue his controversial war on gangs and drug traffickers, which has so far had limited results.

The 37-year-old leader has declared numerous states of emergency, deployed military units to tackle gang activity, and began construction on a new maximum-security prison after an infamous criminal leader escaped from custody last year.

But according to figures from the government, the start to the year has seen an unprecedented level of violence with more than 1,000 homicides. Data from organized crime research center InSight Crime suggests Ecuador has the highest homicide rate in Latin America.

To stamp out the crime wave, Noboa has openly solicited the help of foreign governments and companies, especially from the United States. In March, he announced a “strategic alliance” to fight organized crime with Erik Prince, the founder of the controversial private defense contractor formerly known as Blackwater.

Documents obtained by CNN show that Noboa’s government has been preparing to house US military forces in a new naval base on the Ecuadorian coast. He also proposed lifting a ban on foreign military bases from the country that was established when Ecuador rewrote its constitution in 2008.

Luisa González: What to know

González, a protégé of Ecuador’s left-wing former President Rafael Correa, is offering an alternative model for security based on what her party describes as “prevention, violence reduction and coexistence.”

Running on a campaign to “Revive Ecuador,” González is also proposing a return to high social spending to help the country’s poorest citizens. She says her party represents hope and transformation, arguing that “Noboa represents fear.”

The leftist politician also opposes foreign intervention to tackle the crime crisis, and has proposed reestablishing the Ecuadorean Ministry of Justice, which was dismantled in 2018. She’s also set on eliminating the agency that manages the country’s dysfunctional prisons.

Both candidates cast their ballots on Sunday morning, with Noboa guaranteeing a victory.

“We’ll win today. Today is a very important day for Ecuador,” he said in brief remarks to the press.

González, meanwhile, promised to defend democracy as she cast her vote.

“With all the faith, the homeland … with all the conviction of serving a country. And through that change, today we will change the history of Ecuador,” she said.

