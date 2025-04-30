Wildfires rage outside Jerusalem, forcing evacuations and road closures

By Dana Karni, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Wildfires raging near Jerusalem forced evacuations in several areas and led to several major road closures on Wednesday, as firefighters struggle to contain the flames amid dry conditions and high winds.

Israel is seeking international assistance to fight the fires, as the defense minister says the country is “in a time of national emergency.”

The fire forced authorities to close Route 1, the major road connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Wednesday – Israel’s Memorial Day.

Videos from social media show people walking along the highway with thick smoke filling the air.

The fire is active on multiple fronts, authorities said, with one area concentrated around the town of Neve Shalom, located about 15 miles west of Jerusalem. In one clip, the flames can been seen next to the road along a packed section of highway.

At least six communities in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Israel has asked for international assistance to fight the fire.

“We are in a time of national emergency, and all available forces must be mobilized to save lives and bring the fires under control,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz Wednesday.

There are about 120 teams fighting the fire, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services said, as well as 12 firefighting aircraft and helicopters.

So far, seven people have arrived at Shamir Medical Center’s emergency room as a result of the fire, according to the hospital. One is in moderate condition, while the rest are in mild condition.

The fire is in approximately the same location as a similar blaze last week.

