Indian YouTuber who documented her travel to Pakistan arrested for allegedly spying

(CNN) — Indian police have arrested a travel vlogger on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, as tensions between the two countries simmer following a dayslong conflict between the two neighbors.

Jyoti Malhotra, an influencer from the northern state of Haryana, has been accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, a senior police official told reporters Sunday.

Arrests in India and Pakistan on suspicion of espionage are not uncommon, but Malhotra’s case has sparked widespread interest as it comes just days after the two countries fought their most intense conflict in decades, raising fears of an all-out war.

Police allege Malhotra was in touch with a Pakistani intelligence operative who groomed her to become an “asset” for Islamabad. Malhotra remained in touch with the operative during the deadly four-day battle earlier this month, police allege.

“She was a travel blogger, and during interrogation, it has emerged that in the pursuit of views, followers, and viral content, she fell into a trap,” said superintendent Shashank Kumar Sawan.

Sawan also claimed that Malhotra used to go to Pakistan on “sponsored trips,” and that she was in touch with other YouTube influencers who had also been in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

She did not have direct access to defense and military information, police said.

CNN has contacted the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has attempted to contact Malhotra for a response. She has not been formally charged with any crime.

Malhotra’s father told reporters he wasn’t aware of his daughter’s travels and that she used to make small videos at home. Earlier, he told reporters she went to Pakistan after acquiring necessary permissions.

Prior to this month’s conflict, Pakistanis and Indians were able to travel to each other’s countries, but it has long been very difficult to obtain visas due to government bureaucracy and historical mistrust.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared in the aftermath of the April tourist massacre in India-administered Kashmir, when gunmen shot dead 26 tourists in the town of Pahalgam, spurring India’s military operation on Pakistani territory.

India blames Pakistan for the attack, a claim Islamabad denies. For four days, the two neighbors traded missiles, drones, and artillery shelling – killing dozens on each side – before a ceasefire was reached.

Both sides have since claimed victory and, in the febrile aftermath of the short conflict, media coverage in India and Pakistan has seen high levels of nationalist vitriol and hyperbole.

Malhotra has posted travel videos to her YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 400,000 subscribers. Several videos posted in March depict her travel to Pakistan, where she can be seen taking public transport, exploring local markets and visiting the Muslim-majority country’s largest Hindu temple.

Malhotra describes herself on YouTube as a “nomadic wanderer” and had posted videos of her trips to Bali in Indonesia and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, among other overseas destinations.

Speaking to reporters, police questioned how Malhotra was funding her travel. “We are analyzing her financial details… Her travel details defy her source of income,” Sawan alleged.

Her arrest is one of several recent cases where Indians have been suspected of spying on behalf of Pakistan.

Police in the northern state of Punjab on Monday also arrested two people for allegedly “leaking sensitive military information” to Pakistan.

The two men have been accused of “sharing classified details” related to India’s military operation in Pakistan, including troop movements and sharing “strategic locations” in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and India-administered Kashmir, police said in a statement on X.

Police are investigating whether the individuals have violated India’s Official Secrets Act, which penalizes “helping an enemy state.” If found guilty, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

