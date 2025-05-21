Foreign diplomats come under Israeli fire on official West Bank visit, drawing swift international condemnation

By Kareem Khadder, Pauline Lockwood, Catherine Nicholls and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military fired warning shots at a large delegation of European and Arab diplomats on an official visit near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, drawing swift international condemnation.

Delegations from more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Canada and others, were on an official mission to see the humanitarian situation around the besieged camp, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which called the incident a “deliberate and unlawful act.”

Video from the incident shows Israeli soldiers firing toward the delegation as it backs away from a gate blocking the road. At least seven shots can be heard in the video. One member of the delegation cautions the group, “be close to the wall, be close to the wall,” as they walk away from the scene.

“The ministry holds the Israeli occupying government fully and directly responsible for this criminal assault and affirms that such acts will not pass without accountability,” the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the visit to the camp – the site of a major ongoing military operation that has destroyed more than 100 buildings and impacted thousands of families – was coordinated in advance. The military said it launched an initial investigation once it became clear that the group was a diplomatic delegation.

“The delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorized to be,” the military said in a statement Wednesday.

“IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away.”

The IDF said it will reach out to the delegations about the findings of the initial inquiry and “regrets the inconvenience caused.”

The Palestinian Authority said the visit was announced 10 days in advance and that the group had been at the gate for more than 15 minutes before Israeli soldiers started shooting.

Roland Friedrich, the director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the West Bank, refuted the Israeli military’s version of events, saying that its explanations “do not fully capture the severity of today’s event.”

“This incident is a stark reminder of the lax use of excessive force routinely deployed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, often with lethal consequences,” Friedrich said. “This raises serious concerns over the way rules of engagement are applied to unarmed civilians.”

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, said after the incident that “any threats on diplomats’ lives are unacceptable.”

“We definitely call on Israel to investigate this incident and also hold those accountable who are responsible for this,” Kallas said at a press conference Wednesday.

Italy’s foreign ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador in Rome for an official clarification.

“The threats against diplomats are unacceptable,” the country’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani added in a social media post on X.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that Israel’s ambassador to France would also be summoned following the incident, calling it “unacceptable,” while Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that his government summoned the head of the Israeli embassy in Madrid.

A host of officials from other European nations condemned the shooting, including representatives from Ireland, Belgium, Slovenia, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Finland.

Foreign ministries from countries including Jordan, Egypt and Turkey also strongly condemned the incident.

“This attack, which endangered the lives of diplomats, is yet another demonstration of Israel’s systematic disregard for international law and human rights,” Turkey’s foreign ministry said.

“The targeting of diplomats constitutes a grave threat not only to individual safety but also to the mutual respect and trust that form the foundation of inter-state relations. This attack must be investigated without delay, and those responsible must be held accountable,” it added.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect the shooting incident occurred near the Jenin refugee camp, not within the camp.

