Liverpool car ramming suspect appears in court after crash that shocked the city

By Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) — The suspect in the car ramming that injured dozens of fans celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title on Monday has appeared in court after police charged him with a range of offenses.

Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old man from the outskirts of the city in northwest England, spoke to confirm his name during his first hearing on Friday.

Doyle, dressed in a black suit, looked emotional as he was brought into the courtroom from his cell, according to a PA Media reporter following proceedings.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service authorized several charges against the father-of-three on Thursday, including dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH, and attempted GBH.

The incident, which saw a car veer across a packed street in the center of Liverpool and plough through crowds of supporters, shocked the city and the football world.

Police previously said the car that struck pedestrians was able to enter Water Street, which was closed off to vehicles, by following an ambulance. A total of 79 victims were injured in the crash, of whom seven remain in hospital, police said on Thursday.

Doyle’s charges will be kept under review as police investigations continue, Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said in a statement Thursday.

“The investigation is at an early stage. Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence,” Hammond said.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.