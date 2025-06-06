Russia launches deadly drone and missile strikes days after Ukraine’s audacious attack on bomber fleet

By Victoria Butenko, Michael Rios, Jessie Yeung and Kosta Gak CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — Russia launched waves of drones and ballistic missiles at multiple targets across a broad swath of Ukraine early Friday, killing at least four people in the capital and wounding around 40 across the country.

A CNN producer in the Kyiv region reported hearing at least two explosions in the pre-dawn hours and images from the capital showed flames rising over apartment buildings and firefighting crews at work.

As daylight broke, residents picked through debris in damaged apartments, with images showing entire walls ripped away and windows shattered. Several cars parked in the streets below were covered with pieces of glass and masonry.

Ukraine is hit by nightly barrages of Russian drones and missiles. But the country has been bracing for a major retaliatory strike promised by President Vladimir Putin following its daring raids on airfields deep inside Russia.

Four people had been killed in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram early Friday morning local time, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Ukraine’s emergency services also said three firefighters were killed in Kyiv. It was unclear whether that death toll given by the mayor included the three firefighters.

The strikes also hit Chernihiv, near the border with Belarus, which was rocked by 14 explosions from drones and ballistic missiles, including cruise missiles and Iskander-M missiles, according to Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of Chernihiv regional military administration.

In the northwestern city of Lutsk – around 60 miles from the border with Poland – Russian strikes wounded five people, its mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Telegram early Friday. Footage geolocated by CNN showed at least four missiles slamming into the city, kicking up fiery explosions on impact.

Around 40 people had been wounded across Ukraine in the strikes, Interior Minster Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

In an early indication of the scale of the attack, Russia launched at least 38 cruise missiles, six ballistic missiles and 407 drones overnight, according to a preliminary count given by Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.

Separately, a Ukrainian drone attack hit an industrial site in the southern Russian city of Engels, the governor of the region said on Friday.

Footage that CNN has geolocated to the Engels site – about 460 kilometers (285 miles) from the border with Ukraine – shows flames burning and plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

In January, a Ukrainian drone attack hit the Kombinat Kristall oil depot that serves a military airfield in the city.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it had also intercepted and destroyed 174 Ukrainian drones from Thursday evening to early Friday morning, and had destroyed three Ukrainian Neptune-MD guided missiles over the Black Sea.

Putin’s call with Trump

Russia’s latest drone and missile attack on Ukraine comes days after Ukraine’s security service launched a series of daring, large-scale drone attacks deep inside Russia, striking airfields and hitting multiple military aircraft, including some its prized nuclear-capable heavy bomber aircraft.

On Tuesday, Ukraine also launched an attack on the Kerch Bridge, the only direct connection point between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, with 1,100 kilograms of explosives that had been planted underwater.

The assault took Moscow by surprise and has sparked an outpouring of calls for huge retaliation from nationalist and pro-Kremlin firebrands inside Russia.

Russia’s heavy bomber fleet have been instrumental in the routine bombardments of Ukrainian cities since Moscow’s full scale invasion, able to fire hard to intercept cruise missiles at a safe distance from Kyiv’s anti-aircraft batteries.

Putin told his US counterpart Donald Trump that Russia would respond to those attacks in the two leaders’ latest phone call on Wednesday.

Trump’s account of the call gave no indication he had called on the Russian president to temper his response, or put pressure Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine. That stance has sparked widespread anger and disappointment in Ukraine.

“When Putin mentioned he is going to avenge or deliver a new strike against Ukraine, we know what it means. It’s about civilians,” Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko told CNN earliuer this week. “And President Trump didn’t say, ‘Vladimir, stop.’”

And on Thursday, Trump compared the war to a brawl between children, saying in the Oval Office: “Sometimes you’re better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart.”

Analysts – and Ukraine’s air defense forces – are watching closely for whether Russia might deploy some of its latest weaponry as a way to retaliate against Kyiv for its latest attacks.

For example, Russia launched a new non-nuclear medium range ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last November, in an attack Putin said was a response to the use of American and British long-range weapons by Ukraine’s military.

That particular missile contained multiple warheads and its use in anger was seen by analysts at the time as a crossing the Rubicon moment.

Russia has expanded its drone and missile production in the past year, allowing for mass attacks using several hundred projectiles at once. The Russian strategy seeks to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses with scores of low-cost drones so that simultaneous missile strikes can succeed.

Ukraine relies on US technology to defend itself against the nightly barrages of drones and missiles.

But the Trump administration has signaled it expects European allies to do far more of the heavy lifting when it comes to protecting Ukraine.

Last week the Pentagon notified Congress that it will be diverting critical anti-drone technology that had been allocated for Ukraine to US Air Force units in the Middle East, according to correspondence obtained by CNN and people familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

