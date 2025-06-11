France says Palestinian Authority makes ‘unprecedented commitments’ to reform ahead of conference on statehood

By Saskya Vandoorne, Joseph Ataman and Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

Paris (CNN) — France said it has received a letter from the Palestinian Authority that contains “concrete and unprecedented commitments” to reform as Paris prepares to co-chair a conference on Palestinian statehood in New York.

The letter, which France said was signed by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, includes condemnation of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, a call on Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and pledges to hold elections and reform the authority, according to excerpts shared with CNN.

“Hamas will no longer rule Gaza and must hand over its weapons and military capabilities to the Palestinian Security Forces, which will oversee their removal outside the occupied Palestinian territory, with Arab and international support,” the Élysée Palace cited Abbas as writing.

The letter France says it received comes as anticipation builds around whether President Emmanuel Macron might recognize the State of Palestine at a summit next week aimed at building support for Palestinian statehood at the United Nations. France is co-chairing the summit with Saudi Arabia.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, vice president of the PA, confirmed to CNN that the Palestinian presidency sent the letter to France.

France said Abbas pledged to organize presidential and general elections within a year in order to “rejuvenate the Palestinian governance.”

Abbas, 89, is deeply unpopular among Palestinians. He has led the PA since the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in 2004 and has clung to power despite being seen by critics as lacking democratic legitimacy. Proposals put forth by Arab states for a post-war Gaza have excluded Hamas from governance and called for the reformation of the PA.

The Guardian reported on Saturday that France may be retreating from its plan. The conference “has weakened its ambition and will instead hope to agree on steps towards recognition,” The Guardian said, citing diplomats, adding that “French officials briefing their Israeli counterparts this week reassured them the conference will not be the moment for recognition.”

However, an Élysée source told CNN that the French presidency refutes such reports, and that Paris is moving in the direction of recognizing a Palestinian state.

“We can clearly see that some have an interest in suggesting that we are not moving in the direction of recognition. That is false,” the source said Tuesday, adding that “we are determined to recognize a Palestinian state in order to create the conditions for the state’s existence.”

The source highlighted the importance of the upcoming conference at the UN.

“Recognizing Palestinian statehood is consistent with France’s position in support of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” the source said. “As part of the June 18 conference, it must contribute meaningfully to the momentum behind implementing the two-state solution, based on the principles reaffirmed by the President of the Republic.”

France would be the most prominent Western country to recognize Palestinian statehood. Last year, Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognized the State of Palestine in a move that provoked backlash from Israel.

CNN’s Abeer Salman contributed to this report.