UK, Canada and Western allies sanction two far-right Israeli government ministers

London (CNN) — The United Kingdom, Canada and other allies announced sanctions Tuesday on two hardline Israeli government ministers for repeatedly “inciting violence against Palestinians,” in a stark joint move that comes amid growing Western condemnation of Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will face a travel ban and an asset freeze, the UK government said.

Ben Gvir and Smotrich both lead far-right political parties that help keep Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile governing coalition afloat. Both men have faced criticism for their inflammatory comments about the occupied West Bank as well as their positions on the war in Gaza.

The sanctions are being jointly implemented by Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and the UK, according to a joint statement by the five countries’ foreign ministers.

“We are steadfastly committed to the two-state solution which is the only way to guarantee security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long term stability in the region, but it is imperilled by extremist settler violence and settlement expansion,” the joint statement said.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. Extremist rhetoric advocating the forced displacement of Palestinians and the creation of new Israeli settlements is appalling and dangerous,” the statement added. “We have engaged the Israeli Government on this issue extensively, yet violent perpetrators continue to act with encouragement and impunity.”

The sanctions imposed by the five Western nations represent a break in policy with the United States. While European and Commonwealth allies have increasingly put pressure on Netanyahu’s government, the Trump administration has repeatedly reaffirmed the US-Israel alliance. Washington has also called for the conflict in Gaza to end, but last week, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the sanctions, saying the actions “do not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war.”

He said that the US rejected “any notion of equivalence” between the Israeli government and Hamas and “we remind our partners not to forget who the real enemy is.” Rubio added, “The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel.”

While the sanctions are in relation to the West Bank, the Western allies’ joint statement added that “of course this cannot be seen in isolation from the catastrophe in Gaza. We continue to be appalled by the immense suffering of civilians, including the denial of essential aid.”

Smotrich and Ben Gvir both live in settlements in the West Bank, which Palestinians and the vast majority of the international community hold as part of a future Palestinian state.

Both ministers responded defiantly to the travel bans and financial sanctions on Tuesday afternoon, vowing to continue their agenda and accusing Britain of echoing its colonial-era restrictions on Jewish migration to British-mandate Palestine.

Ben Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power party, said that “the sanctions do not scare me,” adding, “I will continue to act for our country, for our people, I will continue to act and make sure that they do not let humanitarian aid into Hamas.”

Smotrich, speaking during the inauguration of the new Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Ziv in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, said that he “heard that Britain has decided to impose sanctions on me because I’m thwarting the establishment of a Palestinian state. There couldn’t be better timing than this.”

“Britain already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we will not let it happen again. With God’s help, we are determined to continue building,” said Smotrich, who leads the National Religious Party–Religious Zionism.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the government will hold a “special meeting” early next week “to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision.”

“It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to this kind of measure,” Saar said.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway said in their statement: “The measures announced today do not deviate from our unwavering support for Israel’s security and we continue to condemn the horrific terror attacks of 7 October by Hamas. Today’s measures are targeted towards individuals who in our view undermine Israel’s own security and its standing in the world.”

Ben Gvir quit Netanyahu’s government in January to protest the ceasefire in Gaza, only rejoining the government after Israel returned to war in March. He has repeatedly called for Palestinians to be driven out of Gaza and previously said Israel should “encourage voluntary migration of Gazans to countries around the world.”

Smotrich, who as finance minister has a seat on the Israeli security cabinet and holds significant sway over Netanyahu, has previously called for the formal annexation of settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In May, he said his idea of victory in Gaza would be that the territory is “destroyed” and civilians are moved to a “humanitarian zone” in the south of the strip or leave for third countries.

Last month, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy slammed Smotrich’s comments on the possible destruction and cleansing of Gaza, telling British lawmakers: “It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

At the time, the UK paused trade talks with Israel and imposed sanctions on West Bank settlers, but stopped short of sanctioning the far-right Israeli minister.

