At least 8 dead after hot air balloon accident in southern Brazil

By Duarte Mendonca and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — At least eight people are dead following an accident involving a hot air balloon in Brazil’s southern region of Santa Catarina on Saturday, according to the local governor.

“We are all shocked by the accident involving a balloon in Praia Grande, this Saturday morning. Our rescue team is already on site… So far, we have confirmed eight deaths and two survivors,” local governor Jorginho Mello said on X.

He said rescue teams were searching for other people as preliminary information indicated there were 22 people on board.

Video posted to social media shows a hot air balloon catch fire while in the sky. The balloon then deflates and falls to the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

