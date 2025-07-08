Man dies at Milan airport after being sucked into jet engine, local media reports

By Antonia Mortensen and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Rome (CNN) — A man died after he was sucked into the engine of a departing plane at Milan airport in northern Italy, local media reported on Tuesday.

The aircraft had just left the stand at Milan Bergamo Airport en route to Asturias, northwestern Spain, on Tuesday morning local time, according to CNN affiliate Sky TG24, when the incident occurred.

Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that unnamed airport officials said an individual ran onto the tarmac as the plane was preparing to take off and got sucked into the engine.

An individual who was not onboard the plane or affiliated with the airline was “seriously injured,” according to the Spanish carrier Volotea. All 154 passengers and six crew members were safe and being provided with psychological support, Volotea said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into how the individual was able to reach the runway from outside the airport. CNN has contacted Milan airport officials and police for comment.

Officials resumed flights from the transit hub on Tuesday midday local time, according to the airport, after they temporarily delayed flights due to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Antonia Mortensen reported from Rome. CNN’s Sana Noor Haq reported and wrote from London. Juan Pablo O’Connell contributed reporting.