Man convicted of Meredith Kercher’s murder facing trial for sexual assault

(CNN) — Rudy Guede, the only person definitively convicted of the brutal 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be back in court this fall facing charges of sexual assault and violence against a former girlfriend.

Guede, a 38-year-old Ivory Coast native who has lived in Italy since the age of five, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Kercher’s murder in October 2008. His sentence was reduced on appeal before he was released early for good behavior in 2021.

The case sparked a media frenzy, spawning more than two dozen books and three films.

More than 100,000 photos, thousands of chats and audio messages between Guede and the unnamed victim are among the evidence to be considered in the trial, according to the investigating magistrate Rita Cialoni, who ordered Guede to stand trial in a preliminary hearing in Viterbo on Friday.

The two began dating while Guede was still in prison and ended their relationship in 2023 when the woman pressed charges against him, according to Italian media.

American student Amanda Knox, who was Kercher’s roommate at the time she was killed, and Knox’s then-boyfriend Italian Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted in tandem for their alleged role in Kercher’s murder in 2009, but were fully exonerated by Italy’s Supreme Court in 2015 following a topsy-turvy legal battle.

Knox, remains convicted of slander for accusing her former nightclub boss Patrick Lumumba of Kercher’s murder in 2007.

Guede’s new indictment and trial stems from 2023 accusations of sexual assault, mistreatment and stalking, by a 25-year-old woman Guede dated from Viterbo, where Guede worked first on work release from prison and then after his release. His first hearing will be held November 4 in Viterbo.

His lawyer Carlo Mezzetti told CNN his client was innocent and feared he would not get a fair trial given his previous conviction.

