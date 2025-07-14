Trump’s UK state visit schedule avoids possibility of him addressing parliament

By Lauren Kent and Max Foster, CNN

London (CNN) — US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to the United Kingdom in September for an “unprecedented” second state visit at the invitation of King Charles, which is unlikely to have any public-facing events.

The visit is scheduled for September 17-19, the palace announced Sunday, coinciding with a recess in the House of Commons. That removes the possibility of Trump addressing a joint session of parliament – a prospect that some MPs had urged the Speaker of the House to refuse.

King Charles will host Trump at Windsor Castle, about an hour from central London, the palace said in a statement. The usual venue for state visits, Buckingham Palace, is undergoing significant renovations this year.

Windsor was also the site of French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit last week, before Macron traveled to London to attend a summit at Downing Street and deliver a speech to parliament.

Typically, second-term US presidents are not invited for a second state visit. In keeping with tradition, former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were offered lunch or tea with the monarch during their second administrations.

But the “unprecedented” offer was extended on the king’s behalf by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his trip to the White House earlier this year, which Trump enthusiastically accepted. A formal invitation was then sent in June, but the two leaders were unable to meet during the summer due to scheduling conflicts.

“His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year,” a palace aide told CNN in June.

More specifics about the state visit will be released in the future, the palace statement said. As with every state visit, it will include a full ceremonial welcome and state banquet. All senior members of the Royal Family are expected to take part.

During his first formal state visit in 2019, Trump was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. But due to security concerns, there was no public procession along The Mall in London, and the president arrived by helicopter.

