What’s behind deadly clashes in Syria – and why did Israel intervene?

(CNN) — Hundreds of people have been killed in days of violence in southern Syria which began with clashes between members of the Druze minority group and Bedouin tribes and drew a military intervention from Syria.

The Syrian government has declared a ceasefire in the area and sent in troops but has been struggling to restore order.

Here’s what to know.

Who are the Druze?

The Druze are an Arab religious group of roughly one million people who primarily live in Syria, Lebanon and Israel. Originating in Egypt in the 11th century, the group, which is internally divided into two branches, practices an offshoot of Islam which permits no converts – either to or from the religion – and no intermarriage.

In Syria, the Druze community is concentrated around three main provinces close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the south of the country.

More than 20,000 Druze live in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau that Israel seized from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, before formally annexing it in 1981. Druze share the territory with around 25,000 Jewish settlers, spread across more than 30 settlements.

Most of the Druze living in the Golan identify as Syrian and rejected an offer of Israeli citizenship when Israel seized the region. Those who refused were given Israeli residency cards but are not considered Israeli citizens.

Unlike the Syrian Druze, the Druze living within Israel’s borders – who lack a unifying figurehead – are largely loyal to the state, with some serving in high-ranking positions in the Israeli military.

In southern Syria, where the Druze form a majority in the Suwayda province, the community was at times caught between the forces of the former Assad regime and extremist groups during Syria’s ten-year civil war.

Why are Syrian forces clashing with them?

After overthrowing longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa – a former jihadist – pledged inclusion and vowed to protect all of Syria’s diverse communities.

But the Druze remain cautious. They have expressed concerns over the exclusion of some of their leaders from al-Sharaa’s national dialogue processes and limited representation in the new government, which includes only one Druze minister.

And Sunni extremist forces loyal to him have continued to violently confront religious minorities.

In March, hundreds of people were killed during a crackdown on the Alawite sect – to which Assad belonged – in the western city of Latakia, and in April, clashes between pro-government armed forces and Druze militias left at least 100 people dead.

The latest clashes erupted over the weekend when Syrian government forces intervened following attacks between the Druze and local Bedouin tribes.

There are “credible” reports of widespread violations and abuses in the province during the clashes, including summary executions and arbitrary killings, kidnappings, destruction of private property and looting of homes, according to UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk.

That, in turn, triggered Israeli airstrikes, with Israel citing a commitment to protect the Druze.

Following discussions involving the US, Syria’s government agreed to withdraw its troops and announced a new ceasefire with Druze militia Wednesday.

Then on Friday, a separate ceasefire was agreed between Syria and Israel. The deal was announced by US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who said it was “embraced” by Turkey, Jordan and other neighboring countries.

On Saturday, after violence continued in the area, Syria’s presidency declared what it called an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire between armed groups in the entire Suwayda province and that it would be sending its forces back in.

Both Bedouin and Druze groups issued statements indicating they were prepared to down weapons.

Why did Israel intervene?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country – which attacked Syrian government forces and struck the defense ministry – was “committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria.”

But there are other factors at play, with Israel keen to protect its borders as it expands its military presence in Syria.

Netanyahu has previously referred to the new Damascus government as an “extremist Islamic regime” and a threat to the state of Israel.

The Israeli government had also unilaterally declared a demilitarization zone in Syria that “prohibits the introduction of forces and weapons into southern Syria,” according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

The Syrian government has rejected Israel’s declaration of a demilitarized zone and has, along with the international community, repeatedly called on Israel to cease military actions that violate its sovereignty.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has both seized more territory in Syria and repeatedly launched strikes on the country, with the stated aim of preventing the reconstruction of military capabilities and rooting out militancy that could threaten its security.

The Israeli attacks came despite its closest ally, the United States, pushing for Israel to normalize relations with Syria now that it is under the control of a new government.

What happens now?

It is unclear whether the ceasefire will last.

Syrian security forces have been moving into the area, the country’s interior ministry said, with the “primary goal of protecting civilians and restoring order.”

But there continue to be reports of clashes and of residents too scared to leave their homes in Suwayda city, where Syrian forces so far to have been unable to deploy.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said that events in Suwayda had “marked a dangerous turning point in Syria’s security and political landscape.”

The violence underlines the challenges al-Sharaa faces trying to consolidate authority over the Syria, which is still recovering from more than a decade of civil war. He must find a way of overcoming deep mistrust among Syria’s diverse ethic and religious groups as he ends the country’s long international isolation.

Al-Sharaa also referred to the Israeli airstrikes in Suwayda and Damascus last week, which he said had “reignited tensions, pushing the country into a critical phase that now threatens its stability.”

On Thursday, Israel’s Netanyahu welcomed an earlier ceasefire while also warning that Israel “will continue to act as necessary.”

Should Israel continue with its strikes, Al-Sharaa’s efforts will only be more complicated.

