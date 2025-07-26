Cambodia and Thailand agree to ceasefire talks after days of cross-border fighting

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

(CNN) — The leaders of Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to meet for ceasefire talks after days of cross-border violence, according to statements on Saturday from both sides as well as US President Donald Trump.

Trump said earlier in the weekend that he had spoken with both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting prime minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai in his efforts to restore peace.

“They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a series of posts on outlining his diplomatic efforts on Saturday.

Trump said he had warned Hun Manet and Phumtham that he would not make trade deals with either country if the deadly border conflict continued.

“They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS,” Trump wrote.

Earlier this month, Trump wrote letters to Thailand and Cambodia threatening a 36% tariff on most of their exports to the US, starting August 1. Cambodia and Thailand both delivered substantial offers to their US counterparts in an effort to move to the front of the line for a trade agreement, officials said at the time.

In the early hours of Sunday morning local time, Hun Manet thanked Trump and said that Cambodia agreed with “the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces.” It added that he had previously called for a ceasefire to ASEAN chair and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

A statement from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was more measured, saying it wished to see “sincere intention from the Cambodian side” – but that Phumtham had also “requested President Trump to convey …that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Bangkok and Phnom Penh have been fighting over territory disputed since colonial power France drew the border between them more than a century ago. The renewed deadly conflict pits longtime US ally Thailand, with decades of experience, against Cambodia’s relatively young armed force with close ties to China.

Since fighting broke out on Thursday, more than a dozen people have been reported killed, dozens wounded, and more than 150,000 civilians evacuated. Clashes have continued into Saturday, according to officials on both sides.

The United Nations has condemned the violence, with Secretary General António Guterres offering his assistance “in any efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute” in a statement released Saturday by his spokesperson.

