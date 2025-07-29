Britain to recognize Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to Gaza ceasefire

By Billy Stockwell, Pierre Bairin and Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — The UK says it will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I have always said that we will recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in press briefing after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“I can confirm the UK will recognize the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

Starmer convened the meeting one day after the UK leader said the British public are “revolted” by images of people starving in Gaza, speaking alongside US President Donald Trump in Scotland.

Israel’s foreign ministry rejected Starmer’s announcement and said the move constitutes a “reward for Hamas” and harms efforts to implement a ceasefire in Gaza and release the remaining hostages.

Trump later echoed some of Israel’s criticism and said he sees the UK’s decision as “rewarding Hamas,” adding that the US has no plans to follow suit. “Essentially, (Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are) saying the same thing, and that’s okay, but you know, doesn’t mean I have to agree,” Trump said.

Starmer has been facing mounting pressure from within his Labour party to take a tougher line on Israel, made more acute after Macron’s recent announcement that France would recognize a Palestinian state in September, becoming the first G7 country to do so.

France commended Starmer’s announcement on Tuesday, with the country’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot saying the UK “joins today in the momentum created by France for the recognition of the State of Palestine.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also lauded the move, as did Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh, who said it demonstrates a “commitment to international law and legitimacy.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney welcomed the “intent” behind the decision but said that Palestinian statehood “must not be conditional and must be backed by sanctions against Israel if the violence continues.”

Starmer explained that the UK’s decision was driven by the “intolerable situation in Gaza” – which he said is getting worse every day – as well as concern that the possibility of a two-state solution is reducing.

A UN-backed food security agency said on Tuesday that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is currently taking place in the Gaza Strip, with more than 20,000 children admitted for treatment for acute malnutrition between April and mid-July.

“The reason we have announced this in the way we have in relation to the General Assembly in September is precisely because I want to ensure that this plays a part in changing the conditions on the ground, making sure that that aid gets in, making sure that there is hope of a two-state solution for the future,” Starmer told reporters.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated Starmer’s position on Tuesday, saying the UK would recognize a Palestinian state if Israel doesn’t end its military campaign in Gaza.

Speaking at the United Nations, Lammy called on Israel to end the “appalling situation” in Gaza and to commit to a sustainable peace based on a two-state solution.

He warned that the two-state solution was in peril and vowed that the UK would commit to protecting its viability. “There is no contradiction between support for Israel’s security and support for Palestinian statehood,” he said.

Spain, Ireland and Norway recognized Palestinian statehood last year, but other European nations have thus far proved stubbornly reluctant to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

