Mark Carney Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister.

Personal

Birth date: March 16, 1965

Birth place: Fort Smith, the Northwest Territories, Canada

Birth name: Mark Joseph Carney

Father: Robert Carney, teacher

Mother: Verlie Carney, teacher

Marriage: Diana Fox Carney (1995-present)

Children: Cleo, Tess, Amelia and Sasha

Education: Harvard University, AB, 1988; Oxford University, M.Phil, 1993; Oxford University, D.Phil, 1995

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts

Grew up in Edmonton, Alberta.

First non-British person to be governor of the Bank of England.

Played hockey while at Harvard.

Timeline

1995-2003 – Works for Goldman Sachs.

August 2003-November 2004 – Deputy governor of the Bank of Canada.

November 15, 2004 – Appointed senior associate deputy minister of Finance.

February 1, 2008-June 1, 2013 – Governor of the Bank of Canada.

2013-2020 – Governor of the Bank of England. The first non-British person to hold the position.

December 1, 2019 – Appointed UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

March 9, 2025 – Elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party.

March 14, 2025 – Sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

March 17, 2025 – Breaks with tradition by visiting Europe rather than the United States for his first foreign trip as Canada’s prime minister, with his warm welcome in France and the UK standing in stark contrast to his country’s fracturing relationship with its southern neighbor.

July 30, 2025 – Announces that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.