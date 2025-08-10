Netanyahu defends Gaza City takeover as UN warns of ‘calamity’ and international condemnation grows

By Tal Shalev, Dana Karni, Abeer Salman, Catherine Nicholls, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his planned military takeover of Gaza City in the face of growing international condemnation and anger, with United Nations officials warning Sunday the move would lead to “another calamity” in the embattled, starving enclave.

In a rare news conference with international media, Netanyahu said the controversial operation to take over what was once Gaza’s largest city, which faces tremendous internal and international opposition, is the fastest way to end the war.

“Contrary to false claims, this is the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily,” he said. “This is how we bring the war to an end.”

In the early hours of Friday morning, Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to capture Gaza City, claiming it is part of its goals to destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages being held in the enclave. But the move raised fears that further fighting will only endanger captives – and worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Israel faced condemnation at the UN on Sunday, with the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France among others expressing their strong opposition to Netanyahu’s military plan for Gaza that would constitute “further violations of international law.”

“If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction – compounding the unbearable suffering of the population,” said Miroslav Jenča, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas.

Ramesh Rajasingham, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva said what is unfolding in Gaza “is no longer a looming hunger crisis – this is starvation, pure and simple.”

Hunger-related deaths are rising in the enclave, especially among children with severe malnutrition, Rajasingham said. Since October 2023, 98 children have died from severe acute malnutrition — 37 since July 1 alone, he told the security council, citing health authorities in Gaza.

“We have frankly run out of words to describe” the humanitarian conditions, which “are beyond horrific,” Rajasingham said.

US stands increasingly apart from allies over Israel

Israel’s expanded military operation is “not a path to resolution but a path to more bloodshed,” the UK said. Russia condemned Israel’s plan to bring Gaza under the control of its security forces as “dangerous steps which undermine the already fragile prospects for the peaceful settlement to the Middle East conflict.”

Denmark, South Korea, Greece, Slovenia and Guyana were among those adding their voices to a chorus of opposition and called on Israel to reverse course.

“After twenty-two months of forced displacement, starvation and ethnic cleansing, such an operation would not merely ruin Gaza, it would annihilate what remains of it,” Algeria said.

The United States, which is becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage in its defense of Israel’s actions in Gaza, said it was “working tirelessly” to free the hostages and end the war. US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea accused members of the security council of “actively prolonging the war by spreading lies about Israel” and “handing propaganda victories to terrorists.”

“The simple truth is this war could end today if Hamas let the hostages and all of Gaza go free,” Shea said, adding that genocide accusations against Israel “are politically motivated and categorically false.”

Israel is facing global condemnation over its conduct in Gaza, with growing protests breaking out in major cities as people demonstrate their horror and anger over starvation in the territory.

Tens of thousands of people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge last week to protest the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. And police in London arrested 466 people on Saturday during a protest against the British government’s decision to ban the pro-Palestinian direct action group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws.

Inside Israel itself families of Israeli hostages kept captive in Gaza are calling for a nationwide general strike next Sunday.

Netanyahu defends Gaza plan

Netanyahu’s plan also brings Israel closer to fully occupying Gaza, something it has not done for nearly 20 years. Israel’s military already controls approximately 75% of Gaza after nearly two years of war.

Analysts argue that the plan, which was initiated and pushed by Netanyahu himself, arguably reveals more about his domestic political maneuvering than evidence of any well-thought-out military strategy. The plan, analysts say, gives Netanyahu time to fight for his political survival.

Netanyahu described Gaza City and the central camps in the besieged enclave as the “two remaining strongholds” of Hamas.

“Given Hamas’ refusal to lay down its arms, Israel has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas,” he said.

In response, the militant group on Sunday said that the only way to ensure the “survival” of Israeli hostages is by halting the military campaign in Gaza and reaching a peace deal.

“Netanyahu continues to manipulate the issue of (Israeli hostages) as a pretext to continue the aggression and to mislead public opinion,” Hamas said in a statement.

“The only way to ensure their survival is to halt the aggression and reach an agreement, not to continue bombing and blockade,” it added.

Also on Sunday, Netanyahu asserted once again that there is no starvation crisis in Gaza, despite contrary reports from international organizations including the United Nations.

The UN’s International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on social media that the number of malnutrition cases amongst children in Gaza was “staggering.” Nearly 12,000 children were identified as acutely malnourished in July alone, according to UNICEF, which is “the highest monthly figure ever recorded.”

Netanyahu blamed Hamas for food shortages and accused the group of looting aid, saying that it “deliberately created a shortage of supplies.”

Asked about US President Donald Trump saying two weeks ago that there was “real starvation” in Gaza, the Israeli leader dodged the question, saying he appreciates Trump’s support.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke on Sunday about Israel’s plans for the war in Gaza, according to a short readout from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

“The two discussed Israel’s plans to take control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to end the war with the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” the readout said.

“The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his steadfast support of Israel since the beginning of the war,” it continued.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

