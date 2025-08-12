Brazilian police investigate possible ‘Goodnight, Cinderella’ scam after British tourists reportedly drugged and robbed

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Rio de Janeiro say they’re investigating a case in which two British tourists say they lost $21,000 after being drugged and robbed by three women near a beach.

The incident appears to be the latest in a string of such incidents, which have come to be known in Brazil as “Goodnight, Cinderella” scams, in which police say criminals seduce foreigners, spike their drinks and steal their belongings.

One of the tourists told police he drank a spiked cocktail in the early hours of Thursday after he and his friend met three women at a bar, CNN Brasil reported. According to statements to the police, he said he lost consciousness while heading to the famous Ipanema beach with the women.

According to CNN Brasil, the three women were later seen stopping a taxi and leaving the scene.

After a witness called for help, the British tourists were taken to the hospital and received medical attention.

They reported that the women stole two cell phones and carried out a bank transfer of roughly $21,000, according to CNN Brasil.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro told CNN that authorities are trying to locate the perpetrators and that the Special Tourism Support Unit is analyzing security footage and interviewing witnesses.

The UK Foreign Office has warned its citizens that dating apps in Brazil have been used by criminals to target foreign nationals, “leading to spiking of drinks, robbery and theft from bank accounts.”

It has urged people to exercise caution and be vigilant of their drinks and belongings.

