Britain’s foreign minister went fishing with JD Vance. Now, he could be fined for it

By Christian Edwards, CNN

London (CNN) — Last week, British foreign minister David Lammy went fishing with US Vice President JD Vance at his retreat in the English countryside. Now, he could be fined for doing so.

Lammy on Wednesday referred himself to the UK’s environment watchdog for fishing without a rod license – an offense in Britain that could land him with a fine of £2,500 ($3,400).

“The foreign secretary has written to the Environment Agency over an administrative oversight that meant the appropriate licenses had not been acquired for fishing on a private lake as part of a diplomatic engagement at Chevening House last week,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“As soon as the foreign secretary was made aware of the administrative error, he successfully purchased the relevant rod fishing licenses,” the spokesperson added.

“He also wrote to the Environment Agency notifying them of the error, demonstrating how it would be rectified, and thanking them for their work protecting Britain’s fisheries.”

Lammy recently hosted Vance at Chevening House, his grace-and-favor retreat in the southern county of Kent, known as the Garden of England. After his diplomatic engagements, the vice president has stayed in the country for a family vacation.

Although Vance has been critical of the British government for what he claims is its heavy-handed approach to free speech, he and Lammy held a chummy press conference after their illegal fishing trip.

“Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the foreign secretary did not,” Vance told reporters.

The fish that were caught by the group were returned to the private lake, according to Britain’s PA Media news agency.

Those aged 13 or older must have a rod license to freshwater fish in England and Wales, under laws aiming to protect fish stocks and make fisheries sustainable.

“Everyone who goes fishing needs a licence to help improve our rivers, lakes and the sport anglers love,” said an Environment Agency spokesperson, according to PA. “We understand the relevant licences have been purchased.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.