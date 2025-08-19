Six severed human heads discovered in central Mexico

By Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — Mexican authorities are investigating the discovery of six severed human heads between the central states of Puebla and Tlaxcala, according to the Tlaxcala Prosecutor’s Office.

It said on X that the heads belonged to men, without providing further details about the case.

Gruesome killings by criminal groups are not uncommon in Mexico.

Earlier this year, authorities in Sinaloa state discovered 20 male bodies with gunshot wounds – including five that were decapitated – on a bridge over a federal highway.

Puebla and Tlaxcala are central states located just over 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Mexico City.

Neither is among the states with the highest levels of violence in Mexico, according to official figures.

Puebla accounts for 3.4% of the 14,769 intentional homicides recorded nationally from January to July, and Tlaxcala, 0.5%.

Both Puebla and Tlaxcala are generally considered safer travel destinations compared to other Mexican states, with the US State Department designating a Level 2 travel advisory for both, its second-lowest warning.

However, the authorities acknowledge that, due to their geographic location, they face problems such as the movement of criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking, human trafficking, and fuel theft.

In 2022, authorities in Puebla discovered a truck transporting 116 migrants of various nationalities.

