Italy arrests Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline attacks, German prosecutors say

By Sophie Tanno

(CNN) — Italian police have arrested a Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, German prosecutors say.

The explosions nearly three years ago left gas billowing from Nord Stream 1 and 2 – two major conduits that transported Russian gas to Europe – and prompted a huge operation to find who was responsible.

The origin of the explosions has been a subject of intense speculation and further stoked political tensions in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Neither of the pipelines were actively transporting gas to Europe at the time of the leaks, though they still held gas under pressure.

The suspect, named only as Serhii K under German privacy laws, “was part of a group of people who planted the explosive devices in Nord Stream 1 + 2 near Bornholm in Sept 2022,” prosecutors added. He will be brought before a German judge after being transferred.

This story has been updated.

