Three killed in helicopter crash during flying lesson on UK’s Isle of Wight

(CNN) — Three people died when a helicopter crashed on the Isle of Wight during a flying lesson Monday morning, officials have said.

One person was hospitalized and is in serious condition, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Flight operator Northumbria Helicopters said the aircraft took off from the Sandown Airport around 9 a.m. local time, with four people on board as it was undertaking a flying lesson.

About 24 minutes later, police said they were called about a helicopter that had crashed in a field near a road in the Shanklin area.

Aerial footage on British media showed the body of the aircraft – a G-OCLV model – was significantly damaged.

Emergency responders from various agencies were deployed to the accident site and closed off the road.

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent inspectors to gather evidence and make inquiries.

Northumbria Helicopters said they are cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were unable to provide further information about the people involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

