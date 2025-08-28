Denmark summons US envoy over report on covert American ‘influence operations’ in Greenland

By Catherine Nicholls and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — The US envoy to Denmark was summoned by the Danish foreign ministry on Wednesday after the country’s public broadcaster reported that a number of American men had attempted to conduct “influence operations” in Greenland.

According to an investigation by Danish public broadcaster DR, at least three Americans with “ties” to US President Donald Trump are conducting active operations in Greenland, sparking concerns that they could be working to shift public opinion and push Trump’s desire to make Greenland a part of the US.

Greenland, a huge, resource-rich island in the Atlantic, is a self-governing territory of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to annex the island, claiming that this is needed for security purposes. Both Greenland and Denmark are staunchly opposed to the idea.

“We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement Wednesday.

The US State Department confirmed Wednesday that the US Chargé d’Affaires Mark Stroh met with the Danish foreign ministry.

A spokesperson said there had been “a productive conversation” that “reaffirmed the strong ties among the government of Greenland, the United States, and Denmark.”

However, the spokesperson said they had “no comment to provide on the actions of private US citizens in Greenland.”

“The US government does not control or direct the actions of private citizens,” the spokesperson continued. “The President, the Vice President, and the Secretary of State have all been clear: the United States respects the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future.”

Separately, a White House official told CNN: “We think the Danes need to calm down.”

According to the DR investigation, which was based off conversations with eight sources across Denmark, Greenland and the US, the three men are conducting the operations in an attempt to “infiltrate Greenlandic society.”

One of the American men involved has made a list of Trump supporters in Greenland, with the goal of later recruiting them to establish a secessionist movement on the island, according to the broadcaster.

The two other men have made contact with politicians, business people and other citizens, causing authorities to be concerned that they could be used to support Trump’s goal of annexing the territory, DR reported.

The broadcaster was unable to determine whether or not the men were acting under orders. CNN has reached out to the government of Greenland for comment.

“Any attempt to interfere” in Denmark’s internal affairs is “unacceptable,” Rasmussen said in Wednesday’s statement.

“The cooperation between the governments of Denmark and Greenland is close and based on mutual trust, just as there is close cooperation and dialogue between the relevant Greenlandic and Danish authorities,” he continued.

