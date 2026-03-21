What we know on day 22 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Laura Sharman, Kara Fox, CNN
(CNN) — As the US-Israel war with Iran enters its fourth week, the Trump administration granted a temporary license for Iran to sell around 140 million barrels of crude oil to calm jittery markets.
US President Donald Trump said the US is considering “winding down” its military efforts. A senior Iranian source told CNN that Tehran doesn’t believe the claim.
In the Middle East, US embassies remain under threat while some Gulf states continue to intercept missiles and drones. Iran unsuccessfully targeted a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean with ballistic missiles, a source told CNN. Israel on Saturday launched a fresh wave of strikes on Beirut and “regime targets” in Tehran.
As fighting continues across multiple fronts in the region, the human toll of the conflict continues to rise, with Iran and Lebanon marking mass casualties and displacement.
What are the main headlines?
- Sanctions removed: The Trump administration granted a temporary license on Friday night allowing Iran to sell 140 million barrels of oil sitting on tankers – enough to satisfy global demand for roughly a day and a half, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
- Military efforts: Trump said the US is considering “winding down” military efforts in the Middle East in a social media post Friday, though a senior Iranian source told CNN there has been no “reduction in military activity” in the region. Earlier that day, Trump told reporters that he believes the US has “won” its war with Iran. But thousands more US Marines and sailors are heading towards the Middle East.
- Strait of Hormuz: Bahrain has become the first regional country to signal willingness to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, joining EU nations, Japan and Canada, its state media reported Friday. Meanwhile, US officials are furiously trying to avert a potential monthslong closure of the strait, administration and intelligence officials told CNN.
- Casualties rise: In Iran, more than 18,000 civilians have been injured and more than 1,330 people – including at least 200 children – have been killed since the start of the war, according to the latest figures from the Iranian Red Crescent and Iran’s UN Ambassador. In Lebanon, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives, according to the country’s health ministry, and more than 1 million have been displaced.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Indian Ocean: Iran launched intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base, Friday morning local time, according to a US official. The missiles were fired at the facility – a key airfield for the US’ heavy bomber fleet in the Indian Ocean, and around 2,370 miles from Iran’s coast – but neither of them struck the base, the official said.
- In Iraq: Iran claimed it targeted the United States Embassy’s logistics base in Baghdad three times on Friday, according to state broadcaster IRIB. The embassy has faced multiple rocket and drone attacks since the war began.
- UAE warned: Tehran has issued a warning to the United Arab Emirates that it will strike the port city Ras al-Khaimah if Iranian islands in the Gulf continue to come under attack.
- More from the Gulf: Countries including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia continued to intercept missile and drone strikes overnight into Saturday, according to local defense officials.
- Israel and Lebanon: The Israeli military said early Saturday that Iran launched more missiles towards its territory. It also reported striking the Iran-backed Hezbollah targets in Beirut overnight.
- Russian support: Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Iran that Moscow remains “a loyal friend and reliable partner to Iran during this difficult period.” CNN reported earlier this month that Russia is helping Iran with advanced drone tactics to hit US and Gulf nation targets in the Middle East, according to a Western intelligence official.
- Natanz nuclear facility targeted: Iran state media Tasnim reported that the US and Israel struck the Natanz uranium-enrichment facility on Saturday, adding that no radioactive leaks occurred and that residents near the site were not at risk. The Israeli military told CNN it was “not familiar” with any attack on that facility.
Zachary Cohen, Elise Hammond contributed to this report.
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