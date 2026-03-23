What we know on day 24 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — President Donald Trump has abruptly announced that the United States and Iran are discussing ending the war, and that he will hold off military strikes against Iranian power and energy sites for five days.
Trump’s early morning announcement came after he had threatened to pummel Iran’s power plants on Monday evening unless it reopened the Strait of Hormuz, which has put the global economy in a chokehold.
Here’s what to know on Day 24.
What are the main headlines?
- Trump declares pause: Trump said the US and Iran held “productive conversations” over the weekend and announced a five-day pause of strikes on Iran’s power grid. In a block capitals post on Truth Social shortly after 7 a.m., Trump said the “TENOR AND TONE” of the conversations about “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES” had spurred him to order the pause. On Saturday Trump said he would bombard Iran’s power grid if the Strait of Hormuz was not fully open to shipping within 48 hours.
- Iran pushes back: Iran has denied any dialogue with Washington, several Iranian state-affiliated outlets reported shortly after Trump’s announcement, citing the foreign ministry. They dismissed Trump’s claim as an attempt to lower energy prices and buy time for his military plans.
- Weekend of threats: In response to Trump’s initial demand – to reopen the Strait by 7.44 p.m. ET Monday – Iran had said it would close the vital waterway indefinitely and attack regional infrastructure, causing further alarm in global energy markets. Before Trump’s announcement of the five-day pause, an Iranian source told CNN that Tehran was moving forward with monetizing control of the Strait.
- Economic fallout: Oil prices plummeted after Trump’s announcement. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell more than 7% to trade below $99 a barrel. Earlier in the day – after a weekend of escalating threats – it had climbed to $114 a barrel. Separately, the International Energy Agency’s executive director had warned that the global economy is facing a “major threat” worse than the 1970s oil shocks.
- Attacks on Lebanon: The Lebanese president condemned Israel’s attacks on infrastructure in southern Lebanon on Sunday, calling them a “prelude to a ground invasion” and in “clear violation” of international law. Israel’s defense minister said the military would accelerate demolishing homes along the southern Lebanese border and destroy all bridges over the Litani River.
- Regional troubles: A top official from the United Arab Emirates has criticized “major” Arab and Islamic nations for failing to support Gulf Arab countries in times of hardship. “In this absence and incapacity, it is unacceptable later to speak of the decline of the Arab and Islamic role or to criticize the American and Western presence,” said Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president.
What’s happening on the ground?
- West Bank attacks: Five Israeli settlers were arrested in the occupied West Bank on Sunday evening after a second consecutive night of widespread attacks on Palestinians. Videos posted online showed settlers torching cars and buildings, with at least 10 Palestinians reported injured, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. Violence in the West Bank has surged since the start of the war with Iran.
- Strikes on Israel: Dozens of people were reported injured in Iranian missile strikes across southern Israel and on Tel Aviv over the weekend. One missile attack on the city of Arad injured at least 84 people. Israel’s military said Sunday it has intercepted 92% of Iran’s ballistic missiles.
- Queues for fuel: Anxious Iranians in Tehran have been rushing to gas stations to stock up on fuel, a resident said Monday. The resident added there are long queues for fuel forming as the clock ticks toward the deadline set by Trump for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened.
- Death under investigation: The Israeli military is also examining whether friendly fire killed a civilian in the northern Israeli community of Misgav Am, after initially blaming the incident on Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon.
- Gulf interceptions: Gulf states continued intercepting drones and missiles early Monday morning, after having been bombarded with Iranian attacks for more than three weeks. One person was wounded by falling debris in Abu Dhabi, according to authorities.
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